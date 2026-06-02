Tom Selleck Almost Played Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark

Tom Selleck shared how he was almost cast as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark. The Oscar-winning director, Steven Spielberg, recalled how Selleck was his first choice for the iconic character but couldn't take on the role due to his contract with CBS network to do Magnum P.I. Selleck expressed his admiration for Harrison Ford, who played the iconic character, and stated that there is no other Indiana Jones than him.

The director shared how Selleck was his first choice for the iconic character. Indiana Jones ' portrayal has been immortalized by Harrison Ford . During a recent appearance on IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Steven Spielberg recalled how Tom Selleck almost played the iconic character.

The Oscar-winning director shared that he and George Lucas, who created the character, both discovered and decided that Tom Selleck should play Indiana Jones in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark. Selleck's test was good, but he had an outstanding contract with CBS network to do Magnum P.I. at the time, which prevented him from taking on the role. The director continued, 'But there's where the strings of destiny didn't cross with Tom. We wanted Tom.

We gave Tom the part, and then he had, which we didn't realize, an outstanding contract with CBS network to do Magnum P.I. … When they heard we wanted Tom, they immediately put Magnum P.I. into production, preempting Tom from being in Indiana Jones.

' Selleck recalled his audition experience, stating that he walked into the room for the audition with only Steven Spielberg and George Lucas present. He didn't feel particularly nervous. In his interview with Michelle Obama, Spielberg recalled how he later chose Harrison Ford for the role after George Lucas showed him a cut of his Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back, where Ford played Han Solo.

The director shared that Harrison Ford's portrayal of Indiana Jones has been immortalized, and he is the only one who can play the iconic character. Selleck expressed his admiration for Harrison Ford, stating that there is no other Indiana Jones than him. He is indelible in that role, and it is his achievement. Selleck hopes that Harrison doesn't think he is running around saying he was first choice for Raiders of the Lost Ark





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