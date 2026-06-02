Tom Read Wilson Candidly Discusses Never Being in Love and His Contentment as a Single Man

In a revealing podcast interview, TV personality Tom Read Wilson, known for Celebs Go Dating and I'm A Celebrity, admits he has never experienced being in love or found his person, yet expresses deep happiness as a single individual. He also discusses his natural posh voice and its perceived impact on his romantic life.

Tom Read Wilson has opened up candidly about his personal life and romantic history in a recent podcast appearance, revealing that he has never experienced being in love or finding what he describes as his person.

The television personality, widely recognized for his decade-long role as client coordinator on Celebs Go Dating, gained a significant new following after his memorable run on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year, where he finished in second place. Speaking on Paul Brunson's podcast We Need To Talk, the 39-year-old explained that his perspective on relationships has fundamentally shifted over the past couple of years.

He shared that he has become deeply content as a single individual, stating that he no longer feels a 'gentleman' is absent from his life. While he maintains an openness to love entering his life, he no longer actively seeks a romantic partnership, reflecting a newfound sense of personal completeness.

He elaborated on this emotional evolution, noting that he has always possessed a romantic disposition, particularly in his artistic sensibilities, and previously believed a partner was the missing component of his happiness. However, that feeling has dissipated. When asked if he would still welcome finding a partner, he affirmed he would be delighted but emphasized his current satisfaction. He admitted to curiosity about the experience of being in love, saying, 'I'd like to know that feeling at some stage.

I found my person, you know, that would be nice.

' Yet, when directly questioned by the host, he conceded he has never truly felt it. He disclosed he came close once but has not attained that profound connection. A notable part of the conversation revolved around Tom's distinctive vocal mannerisms, which frequently become a topic of public discussion and speculation. He joked that his posh, effeminate voice, often mistaken as an affectation, is actually his natural speaking tone.

With self-deprecating humour, he suggested it is not an 'aphrodisiac' and can be a hindrance in romantic contexts. He playfully compared it to the voice of actress Angela Lansbury, quipping that such a sound in an intimate situation would be undesirable. He acknowledged that while his voice contributes to his personal 'silhouette' or image, it is not particularly helpful in romantic settings where a different tone might be expected.

During his I'm A Celeb stint, his speech patterns captivated viewers and fellow celebrities alike. He demonstrated vocal versatility by adopting a thick Cockney accent around the campfire, explaining that maintaining his usual posh accent was exhausting and that switching provided a mental break. This performance further confused the audience about his authentic voice.

To settle the debate, his Celebs Go Dating colleague Anna Williamson publicly confirmed that Tom's on-camera persona is genuine, describing how he consistently speaks in his natural, very posh voice. She emphasized there is no act, finding the public fascination with his accent amusing. Williamson also praised his representation on the show, calling him hugely likeable and accurately portrayed, which resonated with millions of viewers and solidified his status as a beloved reality TV figure





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Tom Read Wilson Celebs Go Dating I'm A Celebrity Love Life Single Relationships Podcast Interview Voice Accent Anna Williamson

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