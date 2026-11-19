Tom Petherick leaves a 30-year horticulture career to work as a dementia carer. He shares the emotional and physical realities of supporting patients with advanced Alzheimer's.

Tom Petherick has undertaken a profound career transition, moving from a three-decade tenure as a horticulturalist to becoming a full-time carer for individuals with dementia. This significant shift was motivated by a desire for deeper purpose following the death of his wife, Melanie Eclare, in 2016. Petherick, who is now 65, details the intense emotional and physical demands of providing intimate care in late-stage dementia facilities across the United Kingdom.

The Harsh Reality of Daily Care Tasks

On his first day as a full-time carer in the West Country, Petherick faced the immediate challenge of assisting Jean, an 80-year-old resident in the final stages of dementia. The routine involved waking Jean at 7:15am, helping her sit up in bed under low energy lighting, and transferring her to a commode before dressing her for breakfast. Petherick noted that Jean lacked the physical strength to prop herself up and could no longer speak, requiring him to use guile and promises of food to persuade her to cooperate. He found the mental toll of cajoling residents who had lost memory and motor skills to be emotionally gruelling.

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Staffing Shortages and Multicultural Team Dynamics

Petherick works in a care home housing 26 residents with just eight staff members, including part-time agency workers. This severe staffing shortage leaves little time for emotional debriefing, forcing carers to rely on one another for safety and support. The team consists of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Polish, Czech, Indian, African, French, Portuguese, and Filipino nationals. Despite varying levels of English proficiency, the staff developed strong bonds and a natural trust, viewing Petherick as simply another pair of hands willing to help. This collaborative environment was essential given the high workload and the lack of slack in their schedules.

Unconventional Path to Social Work

At 57 years old, Petherick was an outlier in the care sector, as male carers in their fifties are rare. Previously, he spent 30 years as a horticulturalist at The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall and co-authored books with his wife, Melanie Eclare, a garden photographer. After Melanie died of leukaemia at age 53, Petherick felt his life was untethered. He drew inspiration from his mother, a social worker, and recalled his own brief period working in India during his thirties. Focusing on the care of others helped him process his grief, leading him to seek a role that would provide meaning and connection with human beings rather than plants.

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Emotional Impact and Intimate Care Duties

One of the most shocking realizations for Petherick was the nature of the intimate care required, which included tasks such as wiping residents. He initially assumed he might be assigned to male residents only, but the staff shortages made such distinctions unworkable. Over time, the repetitive nature of these bodily care tasks became normalized as a standard part of the job. Petherick acknowledged that society often views care homes as sinkholes for the elderly, a stigma that contributed to the shock his friends expressed when he announced his career change. He emphasized that the work is deeply meaningful despite the physical grit and emotional strain involved.

Broader Context of the Dementia Care Crisis

Petherick's personal narrative aligns with a wider national issue highlighted by the partnership between The Daily Mail, Alzheimer's Society, and Mail Force for the Dementia Carers Together appeal. This initiative aims to fund a new support network for the millions of people in Britain caring for friends and family members with dementia. With nearly one million dementia sufferers in the country, the drastic shortage of carers in England has left care homes desperate for staff. Petherick's transition from a stable horticultural career to the care sector underscores the urgent need for support systems that recognize the value and difficulties of this essential work.