Tom Lee Predicts ETH Bottom Before Anthropic IPO as Bitmine Accumulates Holdings

Tom Lee anticipates Ethereum price recovery prior to Anthropic's major IPO event. Bitmine Immersion Technologies continues aggressive ETH accumulation strategy.

Tom Lee, a prominent cryptocurrency analyst, forecasts that Ethereum will reach its market bottom shortly before the initial public offering of artificial intelligence firm Anthropic. This prediction emerges as the digital asset struggles to maintain support levels, with prices recently dipping to $1,823 per token.

Lee bases his projection on historical market precedents, specifically citing the price action leading up to the SpaceX initial public offering. He noted that Ethereum followed a similar depreciation pattern before the space company went public, suggesting a correlation between major corporate listings and crypto market cycles.

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Historical Parallels With SpaceX IPO

The comparison draws from a chart shared by Lee and Fundstrat, which highlights a significant downturn in Ethereum values preceding the June SpaceX listing. During the eight weeks leading up to that historic event, Ethereum lost approximately 39% of its value. The most severe decline occurred in the final two weeks, where prices fell by 29%.

The SpaceX offering itself raised a record-breaking $75 billion, marking one of the largest capital raises in history. Notably, the bottom for Ethereum was established just three trading days before SpaceX priced its shares. Following this inflection point, the price of Ethereum began a sustained upward trajectory, reinforcing Lee's theory of pre-IPO bottoms.

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Anthropic Listing Details and Market Targets

Anthropic is scheduled to price its initial public offering on November 18, a date that Lee identifies as a critical marker for market timing. The company aims to raise up to $64.4 billion through this listing, which would position it as the second-largest IPO in history, trailing only the SpaceX offering.

Lee expects the current growth cycle for Ethereum to extend over a period of two to three years. He attributes this prolonged bullish outlook to the emerging trend of bank tokenization and broader institutional adoption. His base-case price targets for Ethereum range from $12,000 to $22,000 during this anticipated growth phase.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Accumulation Strategy

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, the company chaired by Tom Lee, has maintained a rigorous weekly accumulation strategy for Ethereum since launching its treasury plan on June 30, 2025. Recent disclosures reveal that the company added 7,653 ETH to its reserves last week, following the purchase of 9,587 ETH in the preceding week.

These continuous purchases have solidified Bitmine's position as the world's largest corporate Ethereum treasury. The company currently holds 6,077,745 ETH, representing approximately 4.97% of all coins in circulation, which amounts to roughly 122.2 million ETH in total supply.

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Treasury Status and Portfolio Valuation

Bitmine is currently 99% complete with its "Alchemy of 5%" program, with fewer than 35,000 ETH remaining to be acquired to meet its strategic target. The vast majority of its holdings are actively utilized in network security, with 5,227,037 ETH, or about 86% of the reserve, currently staked.

The total valuation of the Bitmine portfolio, which encompasses cryptocurrencies, cash, securities, and venture stakes, has decreased from a peak of more than $14 billion to $11.8 billion. Despite this valuation drop, the company continues to execute its buy strategy, aligning with Lee's long-term conviction in Ethereum's future market performance.