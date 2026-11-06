Tom Krasovic: Wave’s time in the spotlight arrives with NWSL playoff opener vs. Utah

The Wave’s seven-month performance brought the No. 2 seed and a playoff matchup against the Utah Royals, the No. 7 seed.

San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium shines with pink light ahead of the San Diego Wave’s home playoff match on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in San Diego, CA. But as it relates to Friday’s playoff match, that’s all they’ve done.

The quarterfinals test will reveal if the fifth-year club cashes on the favorable chance it created by finishing second of 16 teams in the National Women’s Soccer League’s 30-game regular season. The Wave’s seven-month performance brought the No. 2 seed and a playoff matchup against the Utah Royals, the No. 7 seed.

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By amassing more points than every club other than the NJ/NY Gotham FC, which won the NWSL trophy last year, the Wave boosted their odds of seizing the fifth-year club’s second postseason win. The first one came via Alex Morgan’s extra-time goal against Chicago in the team’s expansion season, four years ago, before an announced home crowd of 26,215. Earning homefield advantage beats having to play at high altitude in Utah.

The Wave won there in March, 2-1, but played better in the August rematch in Mission Valley. The Wave won that match 4-2 despite playing without captain Kenza Dali.

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“Our fans deserved it,” Dali said of bringing the playoffs to San Diego. “They’ve been amazing all season for us. It’s an advantage for us. ” The Wave could benefit from having performed well down the stretch, going 8-1-1 in their final 10 matches.

A playoff opener differs importantly from all 30 games within a regular season. If the Wave lose, they won’t play again until 2027. That level of urgency hasn’t applied since last year’s first-round playoff loss to Portland.

“We can take a lot of confidence from what we have achieved this season,” coach Jonas Eidevall said, “but this is a new tournament. ”Eager might apply, too.

“I’m really happy we get one more chance to show you what we can do,” Wave midfielder Melanie Barcenas said two weeks ago, after the team’s final home game of the regular season. Among the three potential quarterfinals opponents for the Wave, the No. 8 Seattle Reign and No. 6 Portland Thorns profiled as the most dangerous. Seattle beat the Wave in both matches and is coached by a Wave nemesis in Laura Harvey.

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Portland split the season series and boasts a fit, world-class forward in Sophie Wilson. The Royals, by comparison, didn’t score in their final three games. Their top scorer, Mina Takaka, missed those games with a hamstring injury. But Takaka practiced this week, while Wave forward Kimmi Ascanio’s week created a vague response Thursday from Eidevall about her availability.

A mature team, one that has the league’s second-oldest roster in weighted minutes played, Utah doesn’t figure to be fazed by its underdog status or a noisy crowd.

“Whatever we need to do, we find a way, and that’s how you get through playoffs,” she said. “Sometimes it’s not the best soccer. It’s not beautiful, but you find a way to win. ”“All teams that qualify for the playoffs are very, very competent teams,” Eidevall said.

“There’s going to be tough, tough games. ” He added: “This is what we have fought for, this is what we trained for. This is to enjoy the moment. ” A victory would send the Wave to the NWSL third semifinal match in franchise history. Presumably, it would be played in San Diego,