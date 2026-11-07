Tom Krasovic: Wave’s season ends with all-too-familiar outcome for San Diego sports fans

“It just hurts a lot.”

San Diego Wave players formed a circle on the field Friday night following the second-seeded team’s playoff defeat,that scored in the 30th minute and held on.

Coach Jonas Eidevall spoke to the group for two minutes. He said he lauded them for a terrific 30-game regular season. Wave co-captain Kenza Dali removed her cleats afterward. She signed autographs for several minutes.

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When the French midfielder, 35, left the field and walked stiffly through a stadium lobby, fans cheered her. Dali pulled her jersey over her face, then disappeared into the locker room. So it goes for the Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

“It just hurts a lot,” said Eidevall, who could’ve been talking for many San Diego teams over the ages. Coping with season-ending injuries to their best scorer and a very good center defender, finished second of 16 clubs in the NWSL. They broke the fifth-year club’s record for points per match, and they did it with an entertaining, versatile style.

San Diego Wave FC fans cheer during the 2026 NWSL Playoffs against the Utah Royals at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 in San Diego, California. That’s how co-captain Kennedy Wesley described the style that evolved. A center back who may have been the Wave’s MVP, Wesley said she’s never had more fun in a soccer season.

It didn’t extend into Friday’s quarterfinals match, played in front of 12,638 against a Royals team that the Wave had beaten twice by a combined score of 6-3. Eidevall and his co-captains deemed that outcome critical to the 1-0 defeat, which denied San Diego a homefield berth in the semifinals. The playoff-worthy sequence was capped by Mexican national team forward Kiana Palacios, a UCLA alum who grew up in Orange County.

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Trinity Byars of the San Diego Wave heads the ball as Mandy McGlynn of the Utah Royals makes the save during the 2026 NWSL Playoffs at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 in San Diego, California. The Wave allowed too much room to Jameese Joseph, and the speedy midfielder, 24, triggered a fast break from midfield, as she had earlier in the half.

Joseph led left wing Canadian Cloe Lacasse, 30, who created a crossing pass that went to an unchecked Palacios, 30. Palacios tamed the ball with her right foot, pivoted and drove a left-footed shot between the legs of Wave defender Kristen McNabb inside the right post. The Wave didn’t answer as they had during a regular season in which they overcame a pair of 2-0 deficits and several one-goal deficits.

“The second half,” he said, “becomes too much of a game on Utah’s terms. ” Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn did the rest. She made a good save and snagged a pair of free kicks off imprecise set pieces. Asked if Utah changed its tactics from the two regular-season matches, Dali said the difference was the Wave’s inability to cash on its first-half chances, especially when the game was scoreless.

“If we were maybe more on the front foot, and we have the first goal of the game, it could have been very different,” Wesley said. “So it does come down to finishing our opportunities. ”Utah did what it had to, denying counterattacks, clogging the right areas and warding off corner kicks and free kicks.

“Congratulations to them,” Dali said. “They won tonight. If they won, they deserved it. Statistics – on target, possession, it doesn’t mean anything.

At the end of the day, they scored the goal that they needed to score. We didn’t. We’re out. ” Wave midfielder Melanie Barcenas put a header on goal in the first half.

She anchored a few attacks with nimble ball control. She clouted a long diagonal pass to left wing Gia Corley, setting up the header that McGlynn fielded. Eidevall pulled Barcenas in the 78th minute. He said that the San Diegan, who turned 19 last week, had been through a lot physically.

“Melania has had a phenomenal season for us,” he said. “Talk about growth as a player. She’s technically supreme. She’s been tactically excellent for us.

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She’s hard-working.

“For this game here, physically, it was the right time to take her out. She took on a little bit of a knock, which inhibits the way she moved. But, her quality-wise, otherwise – you’re going up against a team that’s in a lower block, that’s sitting, who wouldn’t like to have her creativity to unlock? ”Eidevall said the 18-year-old, a starting midfielder, may have been available later in the playoffs.

The playoff zero on the scoreboard was all too familiar to Wave fans who’ve seen San Diego lose its past three playoff games by 1-0 scores. T The franchise won its first playoff game, a quarterfinals match before about 26,000 fans in Mission Valley. On that night in 2022, Emily van Egmond and Alex Morgan drove home shots in the 2-1 victory over Chicago. Taylor Flint scored in the following week, a few minutes into a semifinal match at Portland.

But the Wave lost that game, 2-1. And they were shut out by the Seattle Reign and Portland .

“Soccer is a very low-scoring sport in general,” said Eidevall, who coached in Sweden and England before taking over the Wave going into the 2025 season. “The charm of the sport is, it’s probably the team sport that, at any given day, where any team can win. I think that’s a different between soccer and any other team sport, just from the sheer volume of shots and goal-scoring opportunities that you have.

” Eidevall noted the sample size of playoff soccer.

“It’s one game,” he said. “The margins are so small here. ” He pointed out that, in the regular season, the team lost games at home, but had chances to rebound.

“We’re committed to trying to bring a championship to San Diego as a city,” the coach said. “What hurts, sitting here, is that we really felt we had the potential to do that. We knew it wasn’t guaranteed. We knew it was going to be hard.

But every single one of us felt we had the potential to do that. ”