Tom Krasovic: Padres run their way out of series-clinching loss to Mets

It’s been an exasperating season for the Padres’ stars, magnified by the realization that if they don’t turn it around, the Padres won’t return to the playoffs.

Year after year, Manny Machado knocked out a good ratio of hits. I don’t recognize either Padres star, and that season-long theme persisted Sunday in a 7-3 defeat against the Mets that made it four consecutive losing series for the Padres .

But there wasn’t much to say. It’s been an exasperating season for each star, magnified by the realization that if they don’t turn it around, the Padres won’t return to the playoffs. In this game, Tatis was caught trying to steal third base when he should’ve played it safeunless he was certain he’d get the bag.

It seemed like he was trying too hard, attempting to make something happen with his legs in a season in which he famously hasn’t hit a home run.

“This is part of the game,” Tatis said, referring also to Mets fielders snagging a few hard shots by Padres hitters. “Baseball brings a lot of struggles. ”That’s not what anyone foresaw from the .276 career hitter, who’d batted .275 each of the past two seasons. In his first at-bat, Machado put decent wood on a reliever/opener’s 97-miles-per-hour fastball.

It went for a routine flyout to center field. Striking out, he swung through Sean Manae’s center-cut, 91-miles-per-hour fastball“We just didn’t hit,” he said of the offense’s day, highlighted by two home runs from catcher Freddy Fermin. In the past 31 games, he’s hit .116. He has helped out in other ways, playing very good defense in right field and second base, and hitting for an above-average batting average.

His footspeed has benefited the offense in several games. He succeeded on 82.1% of his 150 career attempts before this year. Just last year, when had career-highs of stolen bases and attempts under manager Mike Schildt, he succeeded on 82% of his tries. But his caught-stealing Sunday was his seventh in just 21 tries, a 66.6% rate.

He ran on the at-bat’s first pitch, a ball to No. 3 hitter Ty France with two outs and the Padres down 4-2 in the fifth inning. The lefty was fading in his fourth inning. Two outs into the frame, he’d walked No. 8 hitter Samad Taylor, allowed a home run to No. 9 hitter Fermin off an 88-miles-hour fastball and given up Tatis’ hard double before retiring Jackson Merrill on a flyout.

It hurt to see the bat taken from France, who in his previous chance saw a callled third strike from Manaea that should’ve been called a ball. The righty has six home runs and, entering the day, led the Padres in batting average and on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Manager Craig Stammen said Tatis’ caught-stealing was a “mistake” but that he wasn’t going to “crucify” him for it. Tatis noted that “we have been more aggressive on the bases this year.

”The day’s best pivotal play? Mets left-fielder MJ Melendez’s A+, backhanded snag of a hooking liner by Miguel Andujar. The first-inning play may have changed the whole game. The 7-3 defeat created an unwelcome bookend for the Padres.

It resembled the 5-2 defeat against the A’s that began this bad stretch, which has seen the Padres drop 11 of 13 games and also put outfielder Ramon Laureano and reliever Jeremiah Estrada on the injured list. Within the plummet, the Padres are 1-6 at home. I spoke too soon. Monday’s series opener, against the Reds, will determine if the misery continues.





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scott sharp again, Young and Torrens homer to lift Mets over Padres 5-0Christian Scott threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Jared Young and Luis Torrens hit home runs and the New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 on Friday.

Read more »

Tom Krasovic: Injuries, inconsistency plague Padres team that may not have enough to make the playoffsThings have changed.

Read more »

Padres pregame: Slumping Sung-Mun Song starts against Mets’ Nolan McLeanJackson Merrill batting second for the second time this season; Padres sending Griffin Canning to face Mets’ Nolan McLean

Read more »

Freddy Fermin’s first homer halts Padres’ losing skid at six gamesCatcher’s seventh-inning homer gives Padres the lead, bullpen hangs on to beat the Mets

Read more »