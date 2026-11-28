UCLA beats Georgetown in a game may carry more weight than most hoops games in November.

Azavier Robinson of UCLA lays the ball up against Georgetown during the Rady Children’s Invitational at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Soon before tipoff Friday morning in San Diego, painful events in UCLA’s locker room stunned head coach Mick Cronin. Yet another player was sent to a hotel or a hospital. The flu had hit the team hard two weeks ago. Cronin said its return Friday “was like something I’d never seen before.

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” Meanwhile, feisty Georgetown awaited the sixth-ranked Bruins in the consolation-round final of the Rady Children’s Invitational at the University of San Diego’s Jenny Craig Pavilion. UCLA answered with a 75-63 victory that may have carried more weight than most hoops games in November. In the program’s latest attempt at a return to glory, it showed it may have promising versatility and depth.