Tom Krasovic: Offensive-minded Aztecs could balance program’s traditionally stout ‘D’

Wednesday afternoon, the guards zipped toward the hoop like many of the SDSU students outside, darting around campus on electric scooters.

Tae Simmons #8 of San Diego State celebrates during the game against Bethune-Cookman at Viejas Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Directed by three starting guards, SDSU’s offense has averaged 88 points through three regular-season games, even while several newcomers continue to work into the flow. For the game, they made 68% of their shots.

Also read Scouting report: Aztecs face ‘most talented team we’ve played yet’ in Bethune-Cookman

“We’re scoring the ball at a high level,” said SDSU coach Brian Dutcher, noting also the team’s early season habit of creating more free throws than their opponent is making. “It seems like we share the ball, move it pretty good. If we cut our turnovers down, it’s got a chance to be a really dangerous offensive team. ”This offense hasn’t encountered spooky rim-protectors since it faced Arizona and USC’s NBA-sized lineups to open the exhibition season.

With SDSU’s guards able to drive, dish and score with frequency, the offense has become a free-throw and points machine that worked over Long Beach State for 92 points in the final preseason game, followed by 102 against Cal State Fullerton in the season opener and 77 against Colorado behind 55.3% shooting beyond the arc. Wednesday afternoon, the guards zipped toward the hoop like many of the SDSU students outside, darting around campus on electric scooters.

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Making good on the coaches’ pregame scouting report, Latrell Davis , Elzie Harrington and Chance Gladden got into the paint whenever they wanted. Said Davis: “They told us you’ll be able to drive this team, they’re undisciplined, they kind of jump at every shot fake, so you’re going to get to the paint.

” Davis, a fourth-year junior guard and San Jose State alum who redshirted last year, has begun his Aztecs career with a display of explosive driving and long-range shooting. The powerful, 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is averaging 23 points and 31 minutes per game. He has made 11 of 19 three-point shots, a 57.9% pace. Harrington, a smooth, quick 6-foot-5 sophomore, is cornering around defenders on his own or off screens.

He went for 19 points against USC and has made 10 of 11 free throws in the three official games. He had eight assists and no turnovers Wednesday, after admitting to irritation with his upside-down assist-to-turnover ratio in the first two games. Point guard Gladden, a 6-foot-4 sophomore transfer from Boston University, has made 17 of 20 free throws to go with 14 assists and 7 turnovers.

While there is an “ego” in San Diego, Harrington and Davis said San Diego State’s team ethic has driven much of the offense’s fast start..

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“Teams that struggle offensively usually have too many people who are ball-hungry or they just have their ego involved,” said Harrington. “I feel like we play basketball with each other, we love each other, we want to see each other succeed. ” “We all just want to win,” Davis said.

“Nobody is really, ‘I need this, I need that. ’ Everybody wants to see everybody succeed. ”The trio of forward Tae Simmons , center Jeremiah Cherry and wing Isaiah Sy combined Wednesday to make 14 of 18 floor shots largely by connecting well with the three guards. The Aztecs won’t be counting on their offense to lead the program back to the NCAA Tournament in March, a rebound from last year’s miss.

When SDSU went to the national championship game in 2023 and the Sweet 16 in 2024, its defenses both finished in the top 40 nationally. Neither of those offenses landed among the top 150. Dutcher, when summing up Wednesday’s victory, began with the defense.

“We got stops,” he said, “and those stops led to fastbreaks. ”