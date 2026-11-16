Tom Krasovic: Mamma mia! Unlikely catalyst David Torresani helps Aztecs cook up win

“All of a sudden, it was David tonight,” said Dutcher.

to San Diego State basketball fans, Italian newcomer David Torresani had his best game yet with the Aztecs. Sunday’s 73-61 win against New Mexico State at Frontwave Arena.

They repeatedly made an Italian gesture — arms extended, palms up — to celebrate Torresani’s successes and again afterward, when they surrounded the Milan native on the court during a TV interview.

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“We’re having fun,” Dutcher added, “and we can’t lose sight of that. ” The game was played in Oceanside to reward North County fans. Dutcher said he’d love to return to Frontwave every year, but implied that finding an opponent for a so-called neutral-site game would be the challenge. The Oceanside arena was only about half full Sunday — the announced crowd was about 3,330 — but Dutcher lauded the fans’ enthusiasm.

New Mexico State disrupted SDSU with aggressive pressure on ball handlers and physical play overall. The Aztecs banged the rims in the first half, shooting 37.9% from the field,15.4% from beyond the arc and 57.9% at the free-throw line. Torresani may have seemed an unlikely catalyst. He was prone to turnovers and uneven play in the preseason exhibitions and the regular season’s three contests.

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The players, though, saw better play from him in practices.

“David has the IQ that the European players have,” said French-born teammate Isaiah Sy, a wing who had a team-high 12 points. “He has the vision. He just needs to adapt to the pace of play. ” David Torresani of San Diego State shoots over New Mexico State defenders at Frontwave Arena on November 15, 2026 in Oceanside, CA. New Mexico State’s pressure tactics opened another door for the newcomer, playing into a strength. Torresani had no turnovers in his 18 minutes. He sank a 3-point shot and moved the ball without hesitating or overly rushing.

“He looked like he was comfortable out there, finally, after struggling for the first three games, trying to find a rhythm, what we wanted him to do. ” Starting point guard Chance Gladden had seven assists and no turnovers and played alongside Torresani for several minutes. If fans’ expectations for Torresani far exceeded what they saw from him prior to Sunday, that may have been due to the strangeness of a European pro transferring to San Diego State.

The guard spent his past four seasons playing in an Italian professional league, creating the impression he was a polished pro prospect. What got overlooked: He backed up a star player in Italy, and wasn’t being paid good money compared with what many college standouts in the U.S. now get paid. The guard said the stylistic challenges have been considerable, saying “everything is kind of different. ” “I really have a lot of work to do, still,” he said.

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“I would say this is the main difference since I am here. ” He said it’s beneficial to him that SDSU has a culture of “defense, defense, defense,” asserting that “D” is one of his strengths and that he will “adapt as soon as possible” to the transition’s nuances. Having not one but two Italians on the team — newcomer Luca Vincini is from Turin — has provided plenty of material for teasing and laughing.

“Whenever we go somewhere to eat and it says Italian, me and Vincini, we are like, ‘Ah, I don’t know if it’s really Italian,’” Torresani saif. “And are getting mad. Because they say, ‘Here is the same as Italy. ’ But they don’t understand, really. That’s how it goes. ”