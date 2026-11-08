Tom Krasovic: Bill Walton would’ve been grateful for Aztecs guards on Saturday

Chance Gladden, Latrell Davis both shine in San Diego State’s win over Colorado at Pechanga Arena.

Trinity AudioLet there be no doubt: Bill Walton would’ve reveled in the basketball show that San Diego State put on Saturday in his honor. It would’ve been unavoidable.

Walton was the tallest San Diego sports homer in town. He went on about San Diego basketball and the miracle-work done by coaches Steve Fisher and Brian Dutcher. San Diego State hoops was incapable of bumming him out.

Also read Brian Dutcher, Steve Fisher join forces to honor Bill Walton with $32,000 pledge

“We could have lost the game by 30,” Dutcher said Saturday, “and Bill would’ve said we played magnificently and were well-coached. Bill was always positive. ”Here’s thinking that Walton would’ve enjoyed the throwback-style mastery that San Diego State point guard Chance Gladden displayed Saturday in his 34 minutes of play.

Gladen never took a 3-point shot, an item that didn’t exist when Walton played for UCLA, but nonetheless finished with 20 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the floor and 10 of 11 free throws made. A capable shooter beyond the arc, Gladden said he declined all 3s because of what SDSU’s scouting report and the game’s flow served up.

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“It just didn’t come to me,” he said. “And then, one of our scouts said weren’t very good in the gaps. So, we just tried to get downhill. I know that I can do that really well.

So, I tried to do that as much as possible. ” Gladden finished with three assists, three steals and a turnover, capping a line very much worthy of Walton’s UCLA guards such as Henry Bibby and San Diego’s Greg Lee. What Gladden brings to Dutcher’s program is beginning to materialize: he’s a steadier point man than his Aztecs predecessors of last season, and probably a better shooter.

The sophomore transfer from Boston University has shown through three exhibitions and two victorious regular-season games that in high school, when he was averaging 26 and 29 points per game over his final two seasons in Raleigh, N.C. , he may have been overlooked.

“You wouldn’t say he’s dynamically athletic,” Dutcher said, “but he knows how to play with pace and get to his spot. And when he gets there, he’s drawing fouls, he’s making assists. So, I’m really happy with Chance’s performance. ” Former Aztecs assistant coach Chris Acker praised the 6-foot-4 Gladden as a difference maker after breaking down his performance at Arizona in an exhibition and watching him lead SDSU to a preseason victory against his Long Beach State team.

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“I think they’re going to go as he goes,” said Acker, who was on staff when the Aztecs reached the national title game. They screamed for an isolation play as Gladden crossed midcourt. They waved at his teammates to open up the lane. Gladden began about 35 feet from the basket, drove to the rim and got his defender to jump too soon.

He made the shot as he was fouled, letting out a roar afterward.who died of cancer in May 2024 at age 71 , wasn’t stuck in his basketball era, glorious though it was. He praised the sport’s evolution. He marveled at this era’s players, praising them in his broadcasting jobs and as a basketball ambassador. He went with the flow.

Hence his stream-of-consciousness riffs, like those of a basketball beatnik or a Grateful Dead tangent. Latrell Davis of San Diego State goes up for a shot against Barrington Hargress and Noah Feddersen of Colorado during the Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Aztecs fourth-year junior guard Latrell Davis, who made 4 of 6 3-point shots Saturday, is another SDSU starter who would’ve impressed Walton on Saturday. Davis, who grew up in England, said he knew about Walton from video games that allowed him to enlist Walton as a virtual teammate. “I don’t know who it is,” he said.