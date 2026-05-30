Tom King Details Progress, Fan Influence, and Casting for DC's Mister Miracle Animated Series

Showrunner Tom King discusses the intensive development of the Mister Miracle animated series, how fan feedback shapes the adaptation, and hints at the stellar voice cast to be unveiled at Annecy.

Showrunner Tom King gave fans a detailed look at the progress of the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series during his WonderCon interview and on social media.

He described the project as "my whole life right now," explaining that he is writing every episode, overseeing voice sessions, supervising the edit of the pilot, and working closely with the design team. King said he spends mornings in the recording booth, guiding actors and shaping their performances, while afternoons find him in the editing suite fine‑tuning the first episode.

He and artist Mitch Gerads stay in constant contact, reviewing storyboards and artwork from Paris to ensure the visual language remains true to the original Jack Kirby‑era comic while expanding the mythology for a new audience. The creative process is heavily influenced by the feedback King has received from readers over the past decade.

He recounted how fans have told him which panels resonated most and which moments were confusing, allowing him to amplify beloved scenes and clarify others in the animated adaptation.

"When someone says, 'That part meant a lot to me,' we lean into it. When they say, 'That was confusing,' we rework it," King noted. This dialogue with the fanbase has become a guiding principle for the series, shaping character arcs for Scott Free, his wife Big Barda, and a host of iconic DC figures such as Darkseid and Orion.

The show's tone, King emphasized, will balance the weighty themes of the source material with the humor and wonder that made the original Mister Miracle a cult classic. Casting has also generated excitement. King revealed that the voice talent exceeded his expectations, with several actors delivering performances that felt "just right" while others offered surprising twists that added new dimensions to the characters.

He praised the actor who captured Barda's fierce yet compassionate spirit and the surprising yet perfect take on Darkseid that reshaped his villainous presence. King teased that the final cast list will be revealed at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival next month, where DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and producers Peter Safran and Sam Register will showcase Mister Miracle alongside other upcoming titles such as My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire! , and Creature Commandos.

The panel promises a glimpse into the future of DC's animated universe, highlighting the collaboration between veteran creators and award‑winning animators who are bringing this adult‑oriented series to life





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