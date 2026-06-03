Tom Kean Jr. secured the Republican nomination for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District despite an unspecified medical issue that has kept him absent from Congress for months. His opponent, Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett, is already framing his healTh and voting record as key vulnerabilities in the competitive race.

Tom Kean Jr. , the incumbent Republican representative for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, secured his party's nomination in Tuesday's primary despite an unspecified medical issue that has kept him out of the public eye for several months.

Kean, 57, ran unopposed in the GOP primary and will now face Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy pilot, in the general election. The race was called for Bennett at 8:56 p.m., with 48% of ballots counted. At that point, 39-year-aged Bennett had 47.7% of the vote,while 42-year-old Shah finished second with 20.2% in the Democratic contest. Few details have been released by Kean's office regarding his health.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the congressman said he is "more energized than ever" to fight for the district and plans to "transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks.

" He promised full transparency about his medical condition at that period, thanking constituents and colleagues for thier prayers and patience. "I understand the need for transparency on this matter, and I look forward to sharing my experience with the public," Kean's statement read. Since March 5, when he last cast a vote, Kean has missed over 100 House votes. His prolonged absence has sparked concern among some Republicans about his ability to retain the seat in November.

Kean, first elected in 2022 and seeking a third term,represents one of the nations most competitive districts, crucial to GOP efforts to maintain its House majority. House Republican leaders have confirmed they have spoken directly with Kean but admit they do not know the specifics of his medical issue. house Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters leadership expects him back shortly and anticipates he will be "fully transparent" about his health.

Kean and GOP leadership maintain he is fit to dash for reelection; when asked, Kean simply stated, "I'm running.

" His extended absence is poised to be a central issue in the general election. Under New Jersey law, Kean could still withdraw from the race after the primary if neccessary. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Kean Monday night via Truth Social, praising him as a "Tremendous Advocate of our America First Agenda" and highlighting his stance on border secuRity,the economy,and other issues.

During a primary debate, Bennett expressed wishes for Kean's speedy recovery though criticized his voting record, claiming he "failed" the district. She cited his support for the One Big Beautiful Bill, which she said caused many constituents to lose health insurance, and his absence during key local issues like an ICE detention facility proposal and Gateway Tunnel funding delays. Democrats are targeting Keans seat as a prime pickup opportunity.

He is the only New Jersey Republican on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's "Districts in Play" target list. A DCCC spokesperson previously called Kean a "career politician" who has "not once been more vulnerable," arguing he will be held accountable for betraying Recent Jersey families and for the damage inflicted by his votes





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Tom Kean Jr. New Jersey 7Th Congressional District Rebecca Bennett GOP Primary Medical Absence House Election Competitive Seat Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Donald Trump Endorsement

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