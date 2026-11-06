Tom Jones 'thought this was it' following week-long hospital stay for pneumonia

Tom Jones revealed he spent a week in the hospital, including two days in the ICU, after pneumonia left him unable to breathe before his return.

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Sir Tom Jones thought he was going to die after a medical scare last week. The 86-year-old music icon recalled the trauma from his illness while appearing on stage for his rescheduled concert at the Greek Theater in "I thought this was it.

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You had a wonderful life, Tommy, but it’s over right now," Jones told the crowd, according to the The"She's a Lady" singer was reportedly rushed to UCLA Medical Center after coming down with pneumonia, which he initially believed to be symptoms of the flu. Jones revealed he was in the hospital for a week, including two days in the ICU, and, upon being discharged from UCLA, doctors asked the singer what he wanted to do now that he was healthy again.

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"I have to get back on the stage," Jones recalled. "This is where I belong. I can't live without it, believe me. This is true.

"After the audience erupted in cheers, the crooner reflected on his first stint at the Greek in 1969, just before"It's Not Unusual" became his"I've had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I've been hit with a badJones embarked on his 25-date Come Gather Round tour in September after a successful run in England over the summer. The Welsh singer became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1998 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2006.