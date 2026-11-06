Tom Jones Recovers from Flu at UCLA Medical Center Before Greek Theatre Return

Singer Tom Jones, 86, addresses his recent hospitalization for flu at UCLA Medical Center and confirms his return to performing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on November 4.

Legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones, 86, has returned to the stage in Los Angeles following a serious health scare that forced the cancellation of his recent concert dates. The singer addressed his audience directly at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday night, November 4, during his Come Gather Round tour. This appearance marked a significant moment of recovery after he was forced to withdraw from a show originally scheduled for October 26 due to contracting the flu.

Medical Battle at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Jones revealed that his illness required a week-long stay at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. During this period, the iconic performer faced a serious health crisis that left him fearing the worst. He recalled specific exchanges with medical staff, including a stark comment that his life journey was concluding at that moment. Despite the severity of the situation, Jones expressed deep gratitude for the high quality of care he received during his hospitalization.

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Artist Determination to Resume Performing

Upon being discharged, Jones made it clear that his priority was to resume his professional duties as quickly as possible. He stated firmly to his audience that he could not live without performing on stage. The singer explained that his immediate question to the medical team was about his next steps, with his personal answer being a return to the spotlight. He emphasized that the stage is his true home and the place where he feels most alive and purposeful.

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Upcoming Tour Schedule and Future Performances

Following his successful performance at the Greek Theatre, Jones has another critical engagement on his calendar. His next scheduled concert is a rescheduled gig at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California. This event is set to take place on Friday night, November 6. The rescheduling of these events highlights the logistical challenges posed by his sudden illness and the subsequent recovery period required for such a veteran artist.

Context of Recent Concert Schedule Changes

The recent events at the Greek Theatre are part of a broader tour that has seen several adjustments. Jones' appearance at the venue was a rescheduled date, as the initial plan had been disrupted by his hospitalization. The singer's ability to perform on November 4 serves as a testament to his resilience and the successful medical intervention he received. This tour, which celebrates his enduring career, continues to draw large audiences despite these temporary setbacks.