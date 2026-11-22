Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the Denver Broncos' Orange Crush defense and a beloved ESPN broadcaster, has died at age 75. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is remembered by former colleague Chris Berman as a kind and loyal friend.

Tom Jackson, left, poses with former Broncos teammate Randy Gradishar and Jackson’s bust during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2024. Tom Jackson, a fiery cornerstone of the Orange Crush defense with the Denver Broncos who went on to even more fame as a beloved broadcaster on ESPN, has died, his family and the network announced Sunday.

He was 75. Jackson’s family informed ESPN that he died Friday, but it was their wishes that his death not be announced until the start of the network’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show by Jackson’s longtime friend and on-air partner Chris Berman. A cause of death was not given.

Also read Tom Jackson, Broncos Ring of Fame LB and Hall of Fame broadcaster, dies at 75

“Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom’s was frequent and unmistakable,” Berman said.

“Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend, too. ”Berman said Jackson made a surprise visit a couple of weeks ago to ESPN, where he worked for 32 years over two stints after playing 14 seasons for the Broncos, and that the two talked on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos linebacker Tom Jackson laughs at a teammate’s joke while stretching in preparation for a workout on Jan. 22, 1987, in Irvine. A fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 1973, Jackson was an inspirational leader of Denver’s first Super Bowl team in 1977. He started 177 games for the Broncos between 1973-86, retiring after the team’s second Super Bowl appearance.

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He was a first-team All-Pro in 1977 and a second-team All-Pro the following season; he also was a three-time Pro Bowler. Following his playing days, Jackson had a second career at ESPN from 1987-2016 and was featured on “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Primetime.

” Before the internet and NBC took over the Sunday night package in 2006, “NFL Primetime” was must-see viewing for fans and players because it showed highlights from all the games, as well as the interaction between Berman and Jackson, who often finished each other’s sentences.

“I can remember coming from games and waiting in a rush to get home, to watch ‘Primetime’ because all I wanted to know was, what were you and Tom Jackson gonna say about one, the team? ” ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said to Berman. ESPN commentators Tom Jackson and Chris Berman watch a Monday Night Football game between the Bears and Rams on Dec. 11, 2006.

Jackson briefly returned to ESPN in 2019 and reunited with Berman to do an online version of “NFL Primetime. ” He was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

“In my lifetime there was Howard Cosell doing ‘Monday Night Football’ halftime highlights and then there were Boomer and TJ doing ‘Sunday NFL Countdown. ’ I am not here as a colleague but as one of million who watched, learned from and idolized the two of you,” ESPN host Mike Greenberg said during Sunday’s show. Berman said Jackson was the last of seven people interviewed for the studio analyst job and that the last person rarely gets the job.

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But Jackson nailed the interview.

“Tom Jackson was one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN’s history. He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans. Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make NFL Primetime an iconic part of our football weekends,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

“Away from the set, Tom was a trusted colleague, generous mentor and dear friend to many. ... His legacy at ESPN, throughout the NFL and among the countless fans who admired his incredible work will endure. ” ESPN’s NFL studio in Bristol, Connecticut, is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio.

It is the only named studio on ESPN’s campus. Dan Hicks, NBC sportscasting legend and husband of ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, unexpectedly dies at 64 Dan Hicks, NBC Sports’ voice of golf, the Olympics and Notre Dame football, died suddenly at 64, according to a social media post from ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, Hicks’ wife of 32 years.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history,” the Broncos said in a statement. “An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver.

Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country. ”