Tom Jackson, a former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN analyst, died Friday at age 75. ESPN announced his death on Sunday NFL Countdown, with Chris Berman and Jimmy Pitaro leading tributes.

Tom Jackson, the former Denver Broncos linebacker and iconic ESPN analyst, died on Friday at the age of 75. His family and the network announced his passing on Sunday, revealing that they had requested the news remain private until the start of the morning edition of Sunday NFL Countdown.

Chris Berman, Jackson's longtime broadcast partner, delivered the news with profound emotion to millions of viewers. He shared that he had spoken to Jackson as recently as Tuesday, emphasizing that the 75-year-old had made a surprise visit to the ESPN headquarters just a couple of weeks prior. Berman described Jackson as vital, active, and poignant during that recent interaction.

Also read Tom Jackson, Broncos ‘Orange Crush’ great and ESPN broadcaster, dies at 75

Berman expressed deep shock at the sudden loss, reading from a heartfelt statement that described Jackson as one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet. He highlighted the profound professional and personal bond they shared over three decades, noting that Jackson was his best friend both on and off the set. The studio crew wore orange ties in Jackson's honor throughout the three-hour broadcast.

Randy Moss, a Hall of Fame wide receiver and ESPN analyst, spoke about the cultural impact of the duo. Moss recalled rushing home from games to watch NFL Primetime, wanting to know what he and Jackson would say about his team. He noted that before the internet and NBC took over Sunday night football, their show was must-see viewing for fans and players alike.

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Mike Greenberg also joined the tributes, drawing a parallel between Jackson's era and that of Howard Cosell. He stated that while he was there as a colleague, he was also speaking as one of the millions who watched, learned from, and idolized the Berman and Jackson partnership. Their on-screen chemistry was defined by warmth, authenticity, and a unique ability to finish each other's sentences.

Jackson played for the Broncos from 1973 to 1986, starting 177 games after being drafted in 1977. He retired following the team's second Super Bowl appearance, leaving behind a legacy as a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense. He was a two-time Associated Press All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler during his playing career.

Following his retirement from the field, Jackson joined ESPN in 1987, launching a 32-year broadcasting career. He became a staple of Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, helping to define the network's football coverage for generations. He briefly returned for a digital edition of NFL Primetime in 2019 alongside Berman.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro honored Jackson as one of the most influential figures in the network's history. Pitaro praised Jackson for bringing the credibility of an All-Pro player and the insight of a gifted analyst to the screen. He also highlighted Jackson's role as a generous mentor and dear friend to countless colleagues.

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The network immortalized Jackson's contribution by naming its primary NFL studio the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio. Located in Bristol, Connecticut, it remains the only named studio on the ESPN campus, symbolizing the unmatched impact the pair had on sports broadcasting. The Denver Broncos issued a statement expressing heartbreak over the loss of the Ring of Fame linebacker.

Broncos officials described Jackson as an inspirational leader and fierce competitor who helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. They noted his humility and class off the field, which forged deep connections with teammates and fans across Broncos Country. His legacy continues to resonate with football fans who admired his incredible work both on the field and in the booth.