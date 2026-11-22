Tom Jackson, former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN NFL analyst, died Friday at age 75. He was known for his 14-year playing career and 29 years at ESPN alongside Chris Berman.

Tom Jackson, a former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN NFL analyst, has died at the age of 75. His family informed ESPN that he died Friday, but requested the news not be announced until the start of Sunday's NFL Countdown.

ESPN broadcaster Adam Schefter reported the death on Sunday morning. Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan. The Denver Broncos will hold a pregame moment of silence and a tribute video to honor Jackson before their game against the Raiders on Sunday evening.

Also read Tom Jackson, former Denver Broncos star and sports broadcaster, dies at 75

"All of us are stunned," Chris Berman said in a statement. "I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown.

" Berman added that Jackson made a surprise visit to ESPN a couple of weeks ago and that the two talked on Tuesday. "Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom's was frequent and unmistakable," Berman said.

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"Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend, too.

Jackson's Playing Career Highlights

" Jackson played 14 seasons for the Broncos after being a fourth-round pick in the 1973 draft out of Louisville. He started 177 games between 1973 and 1986, retiring after the team's second Super Bowl appearance. In total, he played in 191 regular-season games and 10 playoff matchups. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1977, a second-team All-Pro the following season, and a three-time Pro Bowler.

Following his playing days, Jackson had a second career at ESPN from 1987 to 2016, appearing on Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime. Before the internet and NBC took over the Sunday night package in 2006, NFL Primetime was must-see viewing for fans and players because it showed highlights from all the games, as well as the interaction between Berman and Jackson, who often finished each other's sentences.

"I can remember coming from games and waiting in a rush to get home, to watch 'Primetime' because all I wanted to know was, what were you and Tom Jackson gonna say about one, the team? " ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said to Berman. Jackson briefly returned to ESPN in 2019 and reunited with Berman to do an online version of NFL Primetime.

Jackson's Honors and Final Assignment

His final assignment with ESPN was the Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony in 2016. He was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, five years after Berman took home the same honor.

"In my lifetime there was Howard Cosell doing 'Monday Night Football' halftime highlights and then there were Boomer and TJ doing 'Sunday NFL Countdown. ' I am not here as a colleague but as one of the millions who watched, learned from and idolized the two of you," ESPN host Mike Greenberg said during Sunday's show. Berman said Jackson was the last of seven people interviewed for the studio analyst job and that the last person rarely gets the job.

But Jackson nailed the interview.

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ESPN Chairman Praises Jackson's Legacy

"Tom Jackson was one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN's history. He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans. Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make NFL Primetime an iconic part of our football weekends," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

"Away from the set, Tom was a trusted colleague, generous mentor and dear friend to many. His legacy at ESPN, throughout the NFL and among the countless fans who admired his incredible work will endure.

" ESPN's NFL studio in Bristol, Connecticut, is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio. It is the only named studio on ESPN's campus. The Broncos released a statement honoring Jackson.

"The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history," the team said. "An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos' first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver.

" The statement continued: "Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country. TJ's dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career.

For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting.

" The Broncos added: "Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom's wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates. "