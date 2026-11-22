He spent nearly 30 years with the network, often teaming with Chris Berman: “We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet.”

Tom Jackson, who parlayed a 14-season stint as a stalwart linebacker on the Denver Broncos’ famed “Orange Crush” defense into a long career as a popular football analyst onLance Broadway, Pitcher Turned 'Olympus Has Fallen' Actor, Dies at 43 “All of us are stunned,” Berman said in a statement.

“I’m stunned, we’re stunned and you’re stunned. We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years … It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week.

Also read Denver Broncos Legend Tom Jackson Dies at 75

”that Jackson’s death was unexpected and that he had spoken with his best friend “at length” on Tuesday.

“He was a vital 75,” he said. “Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst,” he said in his statement. “There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom’s was frequent and unmistakable.

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He is easily summed up by this classic old song: ‘He’s got sunshine on a cloudy day. ’” Added ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, “He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans.

”Born in Cleveland on April 4, 1951, Thomas Louie Jackson attended John Adams High School in the city before he was recruited by University of Louisville head coach Lee Corso — another future ESPN commentator — to join the Cardinals. A fourth-round pick by the Broncos in the 1973 NFL Draft, he played in 191 regular-season games, the most in team history when he retired in 1986, and 10 playoff games, all with Denver.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 1977 and 1978 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection and inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame in 1992.

“An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver,” the team said in a statement. “Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country. ” Jackson, who joined ESPN in 1987, was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

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He retired from broadcasting a year later but reunited with Berman for a digital-only edition ofHe often said that he had been “blessed to work for two companies in my life: the Denver Broncos and ESPN. ” Survivors include his wife, Jennifer, and his daughters, Taylor and Morgan. Another daughter, Andrea, died in 1997 at age 9 in a car accident.

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