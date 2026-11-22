Tom Jackson, the former Denver Broncos star who became one of ESPN's most recognizable NFL analysts, has died at 75.

Tom Jackson, a foundational player on the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense and a fixture at ESPN as a Hall of Fame broadcaster, died Friday.

He was 75. Jackson's family informed ESPN of his death. A fourth-round pick by the Broncos in the 1973 draft out of Louisville, Jackson played in 191 regular-season games, including 177 starts. He also played in 10 playoff games over 14 seasons with the Broncos.

Also read Tom Jackson, Broncos ‘Orange Crush’ great and ESPN broadcaster, dies at 75

However, more football fans knew Jackson through his second career act. He had a 29-year run at ESPN and was a mainstay alongside Chris Berman. Berman said Sunday that Jackson's death was "unexpected" and said he spoke with his longtime partner "at length" on Tuesday.

"Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock.

" Tom Jackson, right, worked with Chris Berman for 29 years at ESPN. Berman said Jackson was "my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend too.

" ESPN In a statement released by ESPN, Berman said that Jackson was "one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet. " "All of us are stunned," Berman said in his statement. "I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson.

I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week.

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" ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said Jackson was "one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN's history. " "He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans," Pitaro said in a statement. "Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make NFL Primetime an iconic part of our football weekends.

In fact, ESPN's NFL studio is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, a distinction unmatched in our history and a fitting tribute to their lasting impact.

"Away from the set, Tom was a trusted colleague, generous mentor and dear friend to many. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and all who loved him. His legacy at ESPN, throughout the NFL and among the countless fans who admired his incredible work will endure.

" When Jackson retired from the network in 2016 -- his final assignment was the Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony that year -- Berman said: "Tom long ago became almost a brother to me. I know every day he appeared on ESPN was a treasure for football fans.

" Jackson often said that he had been "blessed to work for two companies in my life: the Denver Broncos and ESPN. " He returned for a digital-only edition of "NFL Primetime" in 2019, reuniting with Berman. Jackson was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television award by the Hall of Fame in 2015, five years after Berman received the same honor. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan.

Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say "Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst," Berman said in his statement.

"There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom's was frequent and unmistakable. He is easily summed up by this classic old song: 'He's got sunshine on a cloudy day.

' "Nobody knew this better than his wife Jen and his daughters Taylor and Morgan. Our hearts bleed for them. We thank them for lending Tom to us.

"Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend too.

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" Jackson's 191 career games was the most in Broncos history when he retired after the 1986 season. "TJ," as he was known to his teammates and coaches, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All Pro in 1977 and 1978.

"The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history," the Broncos said in a statement Sunday. "An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos' first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver.

Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.

"TJ's dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career. For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' and 'NFL Primetime,' sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting.

"Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom's wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates.

" Long-time Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Collier, whose 3-4 defense led to the emergence of the "Orange Crush" defense, once called Jackson "one of the most important players in that group and our emotional leader. " Jackson was among Denver's top five tacklers in 11 consecutive seasons with a career-best 180 tackles in 1980. Tom Jackson played in 191 career regular-season games with the Broncos, which was the most in team history when he retired in 1986.

He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All Pro in 1977 and 1978. Associated Press Jackson was a starter on the Broncos' 1977 Super Bowl team, the first of the franchise's eight trips to the title game. Jackson's 20 interceptions are tied with Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar for most by a linebacker in team history, and his seven interceptions in 1976 are still the most by a linebacker in a season in franchise history.

Jackson was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 1992. When Jackson retired at 36 years old, he was the league's oldest linebacker and had played in all 10 postseason games in the franchise's history to that point. When he formally announced his retirement from the league, Jackson said "it was a decision not made on whether I can play or not, but because it was just time. ...

There's a lot of emotion in this decision, having been here so long, living with these people. ... It's like being part of a family.

" During Broncos training camp in 2014, Jackson said: "I wouldn't have traded my time in football with for anything. It was where I was supposed to be. "Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Commerce area, awakens residents across Southern California