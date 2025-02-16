Tom Izzo Breaks Bob Knight's Big Ten Wins Record

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo surpassed legendary coach Bob Knight's record for most Big Ten wins, achieving a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo etched his name in Big Ten basketball history on Saturday night, surpassing the legendary Bob Knight 's record for most conference wins. The Spartans defeated Illinois 79-65, marking Izzo's 354th Big Ten victory, breaking Knight's previous record of 353. Izzo expressed his elation and humility after the game, acknowledging the team's resilience after a disappointing defeat against Indiana earlier.

He praised their ability to overcome a 16-point deficit and secure the victory in a challenging environment. The significance of the win was amplified by the presence of former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr., who had his No. 1 jersey retired during halftime. Shannon, now with the Michigan State Spartans, went to congratulate Izzo after the game, a gesture Izzo found deeply touching. This victory is a testament to Izzo's unwavering dedication and success over three decades. He has consistently led the Spartans to prominence, amassing an impressive record that includes eight Final Four appearances, 10 Big Ten regular-season titles, and six Big Ten Tournament championships. Izzo's coaching legacy continues to grow, cementing his place among the greatest basketball minds in the history of the game





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Izzo Bob Knight Big Ten Michigan State Spartans Basketball Record

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spartans' Tom Izzo ties Bob Knight's Big Ten wins recordMichigan State's come-from-behind 86-74 win over Oregon on Saturday gave coach Tom Izzo his 353rd Big Ten win to tie Bob Knight's record.

Read more »

Michigan State's Tom Izzo passes Bob Knight for most Big Ten conference winsMichigan State’s Tom Izzo followed one of the most disappointing losses of his coaching career with a record-setting victory. The No. 11 Spartans came from behind to beat Illinois 79-65 on Saturday night for Izzo’s 354th career Big Ten victory, breaking former Indiana coach Bob Knight’s record of 353 conference wins. Izzo tied Knight on Feb.

Read more »

Izzo on Verge of Breaking Knight's Big Ten Wins RecordMichigan State head coach Tom Izzo is one win away from breaking Bob Knight's record for Big Ten Conference wins. FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen dissect the significance of this milestone in the context of Izzo's legacy and how it impacts his place among the top coaches in the sport.

Read more »

Michigan State Edges Oregon in Thriller, Izzo Ties Knight for Big Ten WinsMichigan State Spartans defeated the Oregon Ducks in a thrilling comeback victory. Coach Tom Izzo tied legendary coach Bobby Knight for the most conference wins in Big Ten history. The Spartans also celebrated the 25th reunion of their 2000 national championship team at halftime, with Spartan legend Morris Peterson in attendance.

Read more »

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Reaches Record-Breaking Win Against IllinoisMichigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo achieved a historic milestone with a record-breaking victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini on February 15, 2025. The Spartans dominated the game, showcasing their exceptional teamwork and individual skills.

Read more »

WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Tom Izzo Said After Win Over MinnesotaNo. 7 Michigan State turned in a resounding 73-51 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. You can watch Spartans coach Tom Izzo's postgame presser here.

Read more »