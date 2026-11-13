Tom Hopper, Rita Ora and Mila Harris to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Signalers,’ WME Independent Launches Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Sci-fi adventure thriller The Signalers, being sold domestically by WME Independent, was written by Cate Carson and is being directed by Gille Klabin

Tom Hopper, Rita Ora and Mila Harris to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Signalers,’ WME Independent Launches Sales , and rising young Hollywood star Mila Harris are set to star in upcoming sci-fi adventure thriller “The Signaler.

” Missi Pyle and Nolan North have also joined the cast in supporting roles alongside Paulina Alvarez, David Silverman, and Wolfgang Fiegl. Now in production, “The Signaler. ” comes from Gramercy Park Media, was written by was and is being directed by Gille Klabin . WME Independent is handling domestic sales, while Peachtree Group provided the financing.

Also read Hernan Diaz Releases Dystopian Sci-Fi Novel Ply

'Beef' Creator Lee Sung Jin Sets Netflix Projects With Ali Wong, Gene Hong Under New Banner Lila Pictures The film follows a remote air traffic controller and his estranged niece after they detect an impossible signal deep in the Canadian wilderness that is causing strange and dangerous phenomena to occur. As they set off to uncover the origins of the troubling signal, they encounter research scientists also on the hunt for the occurrence, and inadvertently uncover a buried unearthly force that is awakening around them.

“We are thrilled to be on set capturing the intense, visually stunning excitement of this film,” said Harris of Peachtree Media Partners. “Cate’s script provides an incredible launching point for our cast to bring this story to life and with all the news about alien disclosures and otherworldly cover-ups, this classic Spielberg inspired film is exactly the type of story audiences have been waiting for!

Advertisement

” Joining Harris of Peachtree and Gramercy Park Media, the film features an experienced producing team including Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment and Cate Carson and Jay De La Jara of Ed Motel Entertainment. Ford Corbett and Nathan Klingher of Gramercy Park Media are executive producing alongside Danielle Bisutti and Ron Greenbaum of Pen Ultimate Films. The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Aaron Grasso, production designer Mollie Wartelle, and costume designer Erika Benton.

How the Baltics Are Juggling a Boom in Foreign Productions Like ‘Woman Unknown’ With a Lack of Public FundsMichael John Roberts, Animator and Director on ‘Bojack Horseman,’ ‘Triptank,’ Dies at 48How to Watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Online: The Bravo Reality Series Returns Tonight