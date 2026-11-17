Trump Border Czar Tom Homan announces ambitious plans to surpass all previous ICE arrest and deportation volumes by Fiscal Year 2027, citing a solid White House commitment to strict enforcement.

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan declared on Monday that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency intends to establish a new historical benchmark for deportations during Fiscal Year 2027. Speaking during an appearance on The Will Cain Show on the Fox News Channel, Homan outlined a strategy to aggressively expand enforcement capabilities despite facing significant legal hurdles and injunctions from the judicial branch.

ICE Enforcement Targets Fiscal Year 2027

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aims to break its own existing records for arrests and deportations by the start of the next fiscal cycle. Homan confirmed that the agency already surpassed all previous data points during the first year of the Trump administration, shattering the records set in Fiscal Year 2025. This achievement occurred despite the agency experiencing a partial shutdown that lasted for two and a half months, which temporarily halted operations and reduced overall throughput during that period.

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Legal Hurdles Impact Detention Operations

The Border Czar highlighted a massive increase in legal challenges filed by federal judges to release individuals already in custody. Homan reported that the number of habeas cases currently filed by the courts has surged to nearly 100,000, rising sharply from a previous count of 85,000 and a more recent snapshot of 97,000. These legal instruments force the government to release arrested individuals, only to require the agency to locate and detain them again, creating an inefficient and resource-intensive cycle that consumes significant manpower and time.

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Trump Administration Rejects Judicial Injunctions

Tom Homan criticized the judiciary for issuing over 100 nationwide injunctions that prevent officers from detaining and deportating individuals effectively. He described these legal barriers as obstacles created by radical judges who are actively slowing down enforcement efforts in sanctuary cities. Homan emphasized that the White House remains solidly red and fully committed to enforcing immigration laws regardless of these judicial interventions or shifts in the political landscape of states like Texas or Congress.

Agency Expansion Plans Continue Amidst Litigation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is actively recruiting additional personnel to overcome the current staffing deficits that hinder enforcement goals. Homan stated that the agency still needs to hire a couple of thousand more agents to fully implement its deportation strategy. The administration maintains that electoral results do not change statutory laws and that the executive branch will continue to prioritize immigration enforcement with the resources and authority available, aiming to exceed the record volumes achieved in the immediate past.