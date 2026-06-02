Tom Holland to Play Fred Astaire in New Biopic

Tom Holland is set to play Fred Astaire in a new biopic, after completing his fourth Spider-Man movie. The project has been in development for several years, and Holland has been eager to take on the role. He has been training in tap dancing, which he has not done in 15 years, and has been working with a choreographer to perfect his skills.

Tom Holland is set to play Fred Astaire in a new biopic, after completing his fourth Spider-Man movie. The project has been in development for several years, and Holland has been eager to take on the role.

In a recent interview, Holland revealed that he has been taking dance lessons to prepare for the film, and has even done his first rehearsal. Holland also spoke about his desire to work on the right projects with the right people, and to avoid overworking. He plans to take the rest of the year off after completing his upcoming projects, and to focus on his personal life.

The Fred Astaire biopic is set to begin filming next year, and Holland is excited to bring the legendary dancer's story to life on the big screen. He has been training in tap dancing, which he has not done in 15 years, and has been working with a choreographer to perfect his skills. Holland has spoken about his passion for dance, and how it has been a big part of his life since he was a child.

He has been training at Pineapple Dance Studios, where he first learned to dance as a kid, and has been working with the director and choreographer of the film. Holland's comments about his preparation for the film have been met with excitement and interest, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the biopic.

The film is set to be a huge undertaking, and Holland is aware of the risks involved, but he is confident in his ability to bring the story to life. He has spoken about his desire to learn and grow as an actor, and to take on new challenges.

The Fred Astaire biopic is just one of several projects that Holland has in the works, and he is set to promote both the Spider-Man movie and the biopic leading up to their release dates in 2026. After completing his upcoming projects, Holland plans to take a break and focus on his personal life, and to avoid overworking.

He has spoken about the importance of taking time off and letting the dust settle, and to not fall into the same mistakes he made as a young kid. Holland's comments about his career and his desire to work on the right projects have been met with interest and excitement, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the biopic and the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

The film is set to be a huge undertaking, and Holland is aware of the risks involved, but he is confident in his ability to bring the story to life. He has spoken about his passion for dance, and how it has been a big part of his life since he was a child. Holland's comments about his preparation for the film have been met with excitement and interest, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the biopic.

The film is set to begin filming next year, and Holland is excited to bring the legendary dancer's story to life on the big screen. He has been training in tap dancing, which he has not done in 15 years, and has been working with a choreographer to perfect his skills. Holland has spoken about his desire to learn and grow as an actor, and to take on new challenges.

The Fred Astaire biopic is just one of several projects that Holland has in the works, and he is set to promote both the Spider-Man movie and the biopic leading up to their release dates in 2026. After completing his upcoming projects, Holland plans to take a break and focus on his personal life, and to avoid overworking.

He has spoken about the importance of taking time off and letting the dust settle, and to not fall into the same mistakes he made as a young kid. Holland's comments about his career and his desire to work on the right projects have been met with interest and excitement, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the biopic and the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

The film is set to be a huge undertaking, and Holland is aware of the risks involved, but he is confident in his ability to bring the story to life. He has spoken about his passion for dance, and how it has been a big part of his life since he was a child. Holland's comments about his preparation for the film have been met with excitement and interest, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the biopic





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