Tom Holland Shares First Details About His & Zendaya's Secret Wedding: 'I Found My Person'

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, Holland was asked about AI-generated wedding photos that circulated online in early 2026, showing a fake Zendaya in a veil while a fake Holland popped a bottle of Moët.

The 30-year-old actor joked that his grandmother saw the photos and thought she hadn’t been invited to his wedding. When Holland was asked if he had to do damage control with the rest of his family, he said, “No, because they were all there. ” However, once he was pushed for more information about his secret wedding, Holland simply replied, “That’s all you’ll get on that.

”Earlier in the interview, Holland spoke lovingly about the 29-year-old actress, whom he started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of.

“We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else,” he said. “So, for me, I found my person.

She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period,” he continued.

“Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad. ”Zendaya, who was first spotted with an engagement ring in early 2025, has shied away from questions about her marital status.

During an appearance onin March, the host asked Zendaya about the wedding speculation, saying, “I’m sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom. ”Entertainment News Brooklyn Beckham Makes Another Public Jab At Dad David Beckham After Failed Olive Branch: ‘It’s A Long Story’





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