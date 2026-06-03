Tom Holland Reveals Why He Was Allowed to Make The Odyssey at the Same Time as the Next Spider-Man Film

Tom Holland, the star of the Spider-Man franchise, has revealed that he initially had to convince Sony Pictures to allow him to make a different movie, The Odyssey, at the same time as the next Spider-Man film. He believes that a big part of why they let him do it was because of Chris Nolan's reputation as a director who is responsible and efficient.

Tom Holland , the star of the Spider-Man franchise, has revealed that he initially had to convince Sony Pictures to allow him to make a different movie, The Odyssey , at the same time as the next Spider-Man film.

Holland said that he wanted to do The Odyssey, but the film was shooting at the same time as the next Spider-Man movie, which meant that he would have to call Sony and have a difficult conversation. He called the head of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman, and Marvel to figure things out, and they ultimately pushed the production of the Spider-Man film to allow Holland to make The Odyssey.

Holland believes that a big part of why they let him do it was because of Chris Nolan's reputation as a director who is responsible and efficient. He said that Nolan helped him to lay down the law on some key points, such as not coming to set and figuring things out, and to focus on the reasons why they were making the movie beyond just making money.

The push of the schedule also meant that they could lock in Destin Daniel Cretton as the director of the Spider-Man film, which Holland believes was a key factor in making the best version of any Spider-Man movie. He said that The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man because they wouldn't have had Destin as the director otherwise, and that they wouldn't have had the six-month period to develop the script with him to get it to its current state.

Holland believes that in hindsight, Sony is very grateful that the delay happened, and that it ultimately led to the making of the best Spider-Man movie.





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