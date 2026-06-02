Tom Holland Offers Promising Update on Fred Astaire Biopic, Sets January Shooting Date

Tom Holland provides an update on the long-awaited Fred Astaire biopic, confirming a January shooting start. He also reflects on avoiding overwork and focusing on the right projects. Paul King of Paddington fame is set to direct.

Tom Holland has provided a promising update on the long-rumored Fred Astaire biopic, revealing that filming is scheduled to begin in January. During an appearance on the Good Hang podcast, Holland confirmed the timeline, stating, In January he will hopefully shoot the long-rumored Fred Astaire biopic he’s been developing.

However, the actor also stressed the importance of pacing himself, adding, Then take the rest of the year to just let the dust settle. I don’t want to fall into the same mistakes I made as a young kid, which is this insatiable desire to just work, work, work, work, work. I want to work on the right projects with the right people. So I think just kind of: one day at a time.

The project, which has been in development for over four years, is now closer than ever to becoming a reality, much to the excitement of fans eager to see Holland take on the role of the legendary dancer. The biopic will center on Fred Astaire, the multi-talented American actor, dancer, singer, and choreographer who reigned from the 1930s to the early 1980s.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest dancers in film history, Astaire starred in iconic films such as Holiday Inn (1942), Easter Parade (1948), The Band Wagon (1953), and Funny Face (1957). His seamless blend of elegance and athleticism set a standard in musical cinema. Holland, no stranger to dance, began his career at age 13 in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical.

He later showcased his moves in a memorable 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance, combining Singin’ in the Rain with Rihanna’s Umbrella. This background positions Holland as a fitting choice to embody Astaire’s grace and charisma. Sony has tapped Paddington director Paul King to helm the biopic, adding further prestige to the project. King’s reputation for crafting heartwarming, visually imaginative films aligns well with Astaire’s legacy of joyful, elegant entertainment.

Holland’s deliberate approach to his career reflects a maturity beyond his years, as he seeks to avoid burnout and focus on meaningful collaborations. Alongside this biopic, Holland is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both slated for 2026. By pacing himself and choosing projects wisely, Holland aims to sustain a long and fulfilling career, much like the icon he will portray on screen





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