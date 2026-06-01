Tom Holland Hints at R-Rated Spider-Man Team-Up with Punisher in 'Brand New Day'

Tom Holland expresses interest in a darker, R-rated Spider-Man story and potential crossover with Jon Bernthal's Punisher, while complex TV rights complicate future appearances in MCU Disney+ series.

A new phase for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may involve darker, R-rated storytelling. Tom Holland expressed enthusiasm for a potential team-up with Jon Bernthal 's Punisher in the upcoming film Spider-Man : Brand New Day, hinting at his interest in exploring a more mature version of the hero.

In an interview with Empire, Holland said, "I would love to pop up in one of shows. Let's see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like. I'm so grateful for Jon for taking the leap and being a part of the film, and I would love to repay the favour.

" Bernthal, who recently returned to the MCU in The Punisher: One Last Kill, reflected on his and Holland's long-standing friendship and mutual admiration for the characters, noting that Tom was the one who originally convinced him of the Punisher's appeal. Their collaboration on both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey marks a significant convergence of street-level Marvel storytelling on the big screen.

The inclusion of the Punisher in a theatrical MCU film follows years of the character being confined to Netflix and Disney+ series. This mirrors the earlier integration of Charlie Cox's Daredevil into Spider-Man: No Way Home, signaling a growing willingness to blend Marvel's television and film universes.

However, several complex rights issues remain. While Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios jointly produce Spider-Man films, their agreement does not extend to television appearances.

Consequently, Spider-Man cannot be explicitly named or featured in MCU Disney+ series like Daredevil: Born Again without a separate deal with Sony. This legal barrier has prevented direct crossovers so far, even as characters from the Defenders saga re-enter the main timeline. Fans are hopeful that the strong chemistry between Peter Parker and Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day could encourage Sony and Marvel to negotiate new terms.

An appearance by Holland in a Disney+ show would be logistically challenging, but a standalone MCU Special Presentation featuring Spider-Man, Punisher, and other street-level heroes might be a more feasible compromise. Looking beyond Brand New Day, the future of Spider-Man in the MCU remains uncertain after the Multiverse Saga concludes. A fifth solo film is likely in development, particularly if Brand New Day performs well at the box office.

Scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, the movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige producing. The project is part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the broader Spider-Man franchise, promising to expand the hero's narrative in bold new directions





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