Tom Holland Hints at Introducing Miles Morales & Co. in the MCU

Tom Holland, the star of the Spider-Man franchise, expressed his interest in introducing other versions of Spider-Man to the MCU, including Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, or Spider-Woman. He also hinted at Brand New Day being the start of a new trilogy of Spider-Man films, with him as the main protagonist. This could potentially set up a whole new era for the Spider-Man franchise, with Holland positively setting himself apart from previous films. While many of these plans may not be concrete, Holland appears focused on the future of the franchise and is intrigued by the idea of introducing these new characters to a new and quite different MCU. This may be a particularly exciting moment for fans of the franchise, as they might finally get to see a fresh new take on Spider-Man, with Holland and other cast members potentially setting up lessons for these new characters as they take on the mantle of Spider-Man themselves. These plans are still very much in the early stages, but with this information out, it feels like we may be very close to getting some solid ground-knowing about what may happen after the currently planned Brand New Day, a

Holland looked to the future of the Spider-Man franchise, stating his intention to pass the role to someone else . He expressed his hope to be the one who helps mentor the next person to take on the role, no matter which version of Spider-Man theyll be playing.

Holland mentioned his interest in introducing characters like Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, or Spider-Woman in future Spider-Man films. He also hinted at Brand New Day being the start of a new trilogy of Spider-Man films featuring him as the main protagonist. Despite the upcoming changes to the MCU, all of that remains uncertain, and Holland sees the finish line of his time as Spider-Man in the distance.





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Tom Holland Spider-Man The Future Of The Franchise Brand New Day The Role To Someone Else Distancing Himself From Previous Films Mentoring The Next Person Talking About The Next Chapter Wants To Set Up The Next Chapter Passes The Torch To The New Character Set Up The Next Chapter Partnering With Martin Scorsese Creative Partnership Martin Scorsese

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