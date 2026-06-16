Tom Holland Finally Confirms He Secretly Married Zendaya

Holland says his friends and family 'were all there' at the wedding.

actor was asked about the fake AI photos that circulated depicting a wedding between the two stars in Lake Como, Italy, with their friends and family in attendance.

Holland noted his grandmother worried she hadn’t been invited to the wedding after the photos made the rounds. Asked if any other family or friends were fooled, Holland took a dramatic pause and then replied, “No, because they were all there. ”Access HollywoodIn addition, Zendaya has been spotted wearing a gold band in addition to her engagement ring, and recently spoke about her penchant for privacy about her personal life.

“Well, I just feel like, for me, there is a level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand, and I am aware that I’m a public person, and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people, and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other,”. “I really do understand that, and I don’t want to dismiss that like ‘stay out of my business’ but in a lot of ways, I also am a very private person, and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well.

“We do our best in general to not hide ourselves from the world, but just to, I think, preserve things for ourselves so that we can maintain that joy just within ourselves and our loved ones and our family,” she continued. “So that’s kind of like my broad way of just saying, I hear it, but I also like my own little boundaries of what I like to bring up and talk about, but then also what I’m also willing to share.

” Holland also enthused about the relationship in the new interview, “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period. ”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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