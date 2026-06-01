Tom Holland Expresses Gratitude to Jon Bernthal and Reveals Desire for R-Rated Crossover

Tom Holland has expressed his gratitude to Jon Bernthal for being a part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and revealed his desire to have an R-rated crossover with Bernthal's Punisher. The film marks Bernthal's MCU big-screen debut as the Punisher and will also see Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman in undisclosed roles.

Tom Holland expressed his gratitude to Jon Bernthal for being a part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and revealed his desire to have an R-rated crossover with Bernthal's Punisher .

He would love to pop up in one of Bernthal's shows, specifically The Punisher, and see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like. Bernthal further revealed that Holland pushed him to take the character while they were working together on the 2017 film Pilgrimage and auditioning for their Marvel roles. Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Bernthal's MCU big-screen debut as the Punisher after years of portraying the character on television.

The film will also see Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman in undisclosed roles, while Michael Mando will be seen as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III will be seen as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. The official synopsis for the film reads, Alone and crime-fighting in a New York City that no longer knows his name, Peter Parker has devoted himself to being a full-time Spider-Man. But as the pressure on Spider-Man intensifies, Peter undergoes a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence.

The film's release has sparked a lot of excitement among fans, with new artwork and posters being released regularly. A new poster has been spotted, highlighting the MCU hero's upcoming battle with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Holland Jon Bernthal Spider-Man: Brand New Day Punisher Marvel Cinematic Universe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Holland sounds pretty into the idea of 'Spider Puberty'Tom Holland sounds pretty into the idea of 'Spider Puberty'

Read more »

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow Killing Daenerys WasKinda Rude: ClarkeEmilia Clarke (Criminal, Ponies) was not a fan of Daenerys Targaryen's fate in Game of Thrones, giving Jon Snow a piece of her mind.

Read more »

Jon Petrie Leaving BBC Comedy To Join Hat TrickJon Petrie is leaving the BBC Comedy head role to join Hat Trick having commissioned 'Amandaland', 'Small Prophets', 'Such Brave Girls'.

Read more »

Tom Holland Hints at R-Rated Spider-Man Team-Up with Punisher in 'Brand New Day'Tom Holland expresses interest in a darker, R-rated Spider-Man story and potential crossover with Jon Bernthal's Punisher, while complex TV rights complicate future appearances in MCU Disney+ series.

Read more »