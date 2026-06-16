Tom Holland Confirms Marriage to Zendaya: 'I Found My Person'

Tom Holland has finally confirmed his marriage to Zendaya, speaking openly about their relationship in an interview with Esquire UK. The couple, who have been together since 2016, kept their nuptials private until now. Holland praised Zendaya's support and their strong bond, stating that he's the happiest he's ever been with her. They recently made a joint red carpet appearance for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Tom Holland has finally confirmed his marriage to Zendaya , stating, 'I found my person, I'm the happiest I've ever been.

' The Spider-Man actor, 30, spoke to Esquire UK about his relationship status with the Dune actress, 29, following months of speculation. Referencing AI-generated 'wedding' images that went viral, Tom confirmed the nuptials, 'No, because they were all there... That's all you'll get on that.

' Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, first hinted at the marriage in February 2026. Tom also spoke about his love for Zendaya, 'Our business can present very stressful situations, and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time.

' He praised her support and safety, saying, 'I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.

' The couple has been together since 2016, keeping their relationship low-key. They recently made a joint red carpet appearance for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

' Tom also discussed his upcoming films, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'The Odyssey,' and his potential successor, Owen Cooper





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