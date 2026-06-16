Tom Holland Confirms Marriage to Zendaya, Calls Her His Person

Tom Holland finally confirms he married Zendaya, sharing intimate details in an Esquire interview. He calls her his person and says he is the happiest he has ever been.

Tom Holland has finally confirmed that he has married Zendaya , ending months of speculation. In an interview with Esquire UK, the 30-year-old Spider-Man actor opened up about his relationship with the 29-year-old actress, stating, I found my person, she is my best friend, and I am the happiest I have ever been when I am with her.

The confirmation came after viral AI-generated wedding images circulated earlier this year, prompting questions about whether the couple had secretly tied the knot. Holland clarified that the images were fake, but when asked if he had to explain them to family members who might have thought they missed the actual wedding, he said, No, because they were all there. That is all you will get on that.

This was the first time Holland directly addressed the marriage, following a comment from Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach at the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles in February. Roach casually mentioned that the wedding had already happened and that everyone missed it, but the couple declined to comment at the time.

Zendaya first debuted her engagement ring, a $500,000 Jessica McCormack design, at the 2025 Golden Globes, and has since been seen wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger. Holland expressed deep appreciation for their bond, noting that their shared experiences in the entertainment industry create a unique understanding. He said, Our business can present very stressful situations, and it is really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time.

We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it is like to live this life. I think that is such a luxury, because I just do not understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person.

She is my best friend, and I am the happiest I have ever been when I am with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period. The couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and kept their relationship extremely low-key for years. They made their first joint red carpet appearance in five years at the photocall of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Madrid on Monday.

Holland previously told Men's Health that he avoids walking the carpet with Zendaya at premieres because it is not my moment, it is her moment, and if we go together, it is about us. However, this year will offer plenty of opportunities for joint appearances. Besides reuniting as Peter Parker and MJ in the upcoming Spider-Man film, the two also star together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, set for release in July.

In his Esquire interview, Holland spoke about the fourth Spider-Man installment, titled Brand New Day, calling it the best Spider-Man movie that we have ever made. He described the film as a real mystery, where even Spider-Man is a bit at odds and lost, trying to figure out what is going on. We are just trying to find ways to make this movie feel like a detective movie, he added.

Holland also mentioned Owen Cooper as a potential successor for the Spider-Man role, calling him super talented and the talk of the town right now. The July/August issue of Esquire UK hits newsstands on June 17. The confirmation of their marriage has sparked widespread celebration among fans, who have long admired the couple's chemistry on and off screen.

Holland and Zendaya have consistently maintained a private personal life despite their massive public profiles, and Holland's heartfelt words in this interview offer a rare glimpse into their relationship. He emphasized that their connection goes beyond romance, describing Zendaya as his best friend and the source of his happiness and security. With multiple projects together on the horizon, including the highly anticipated Odyssey, the couple seems poised to continue balancing their professional collaborations with a strong personal foundation.

As Holland put it, I have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period





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