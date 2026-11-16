Tom Holland Compares Working With Robert Pattinson To Playing Against Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz

Tom Holland discusses his working relationship with Rob Pattinson on The Odyssey, comparing their intense on-screen rivalry to a high-stakes tennis match against Carlos Alcaraz. The film grossed $1.8 billion after its 2026 release.

Tom Holland has shed new light on his on-screen rivalry with Robert Pattinson in the epic film The Odyssey, drawing a striking parallel to professional tennis. The actor described his interactions with Pattinson as resembling a match against world-class player Carlos Alcaraz. This comparison highlights the intense and aggressive nature of their characters' relationship on screen.

Holland explained that the dynamic between his character Antinous and Pattinson's Telemachus exists at opposite ends of the spectrum. His character holds the right to inherit the throne but lacks the self-worth to claim it. In contrast, Pattinson's Antinous is confident in his ability to take over, despite having no legal claim to the crown.

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The actor emphasized that their off-camera friendship is the polar opposite of their on-screen conflict. Holland stated that he loves working with Pattinson because the actor keeps him on his toes with every scene. He noted that no two takes are ever the same due to Pattinson's unique approach to the material.

Holland praised Pattinson for taking bold creative risks while maintaining control over the performance. He described their exchanges as a game of tennis where Pattinson knows exactly how to put an opponent on the back foot. This precise and aggressive style creates a challenging but rewarding experience for the cast.

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The Odyssey premiered on July 17, 2026, and quickly became a massive commercial success. The film grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide and received generally positive reviews from critics. The story follows Odysseus on his dangerous journey home after the Trojan War.

During his voyage, Odysseus encounters various mythical creatures and challenges. The narrative includes encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the nymph Calypso. These elements add depth to the adventure and test the hero's resilience.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast beyond the two leads. Notable actors include Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. The star-studded lineup contributed to the film's high production value and appeal.

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