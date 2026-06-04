Tom Holland cites dyslexia as reason for repeatedly declining SNL hosting offers

The Spider‑Man star explains his fear of reading cue cards live due to dyslexia, discusses the challenges of on‑stage reading, and looks ahead to upcoming film projects.

Tom Holland has opened up about why he repeatedly declines the invitation to host Saturday Night Live , citing his struggle with dyslexia as the primary obstacle.

In a recent interview, the Spider‑Man star explained that although the network has approached him several times, the prospect of reading cue cards live makes him extremely uneasy. Holland described himself as "heavily dyslexic" and said that while he can read comfortably on his own, the pressure of reading aloud in real time creates a mental block that can freeze him on stage.

He elaborated that his worst moments on set are the script read‑throughs, where he tries to highlight and memorize his lines in advance to reduce the amount of on‑the‑spot reading. Even with extensive preparation, the idea of stumbling over a line in front of a live audience is enough to make him decline the gig, despite his admiration for the show and its comedic spirit. The conversation also touched on the broader issue of dyslexia in the entertainment industry.

When Ellen Poehler, a veteran SNL host, remarked that many dyslexic performers have successfully navigated the show's format, Holland agreed that it is possible, but emphasized that his personal experience differs. He said that his dyslexia manifests most acutely when he must vocalize text he has not fully internalized, turning what might be a simple reading task for others into a source of anxiety.

Holland's candidness shines a light on the hidden challenges faced by neurodivergent artists and sparks a conversation about how live television could adapt to be more inclusive, perhaps by providing alternative cueing methods or additional rehearsal time. While Holland continues to shy away from SNL, his career remains on an upward trajectory.

He is set to reprise his role as the titular web‑slinger in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Spider‑Man: Brand New Day," slated for release on July 31, 2026. Fans can also look forward to his announced biopic about Fred Astaire, which will be directed by Paul King, and other as‑yet‑unrevealed projects that promise to showcase his range beyond the superhero genre.

Holland's openness about his dyslexia not only offers a personal explanation for his SNL decisions but also contributes to a growing dialogue about accessibility and support for performers with learning differences in high‑pressure live environments





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