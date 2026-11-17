Tom Hiddleston reveals Loki uses self-duplication and illusion projection to control the multiverse in Avengers Doomsday, hinting at a spectral presence alongside Steve Rogers.

Tom Hiddleston recently clarified the mechanics behind Loki's governance of the multiverse following the events of the Disney+ series finale. The actor explained that the character utilizes innate magical abilities to maintain cosmic order without a constant physical presence.

Loki Multiverse Control Mechanism

Hiddleston confirmed that Loki retains his original self-duplication powers to manage the infinite timelines. He described the method as duplication casting and illusion projection to oversee the branches of reality.

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The actor emphasized that these are fundamental abilities used since the beginning of the character's arc. This approach allows Loki to exist across multiple points simultaneously without being physically anchored to one location.

Spectral Presence With Steve Rogers

Recent footage suggests Loki is communicating with Steve Rogers in Avengers Doomsday. Hiddleston's comments imply the God of Mischief is not physically present in the scene.

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Instead, he is likely projecting an illusion across space-time to interact with the former Super Soldier. This explains the apparent ghostly nature of the character in new promotional materials.

Doomsday Targeting Multiversal Power

Doom's plans in Avengers Doomsday appear centered on usurping Loki's position. The villain has already secured allies including The Hulk, Wanda, and Franklin.

These recruits represent some of the strongest beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their involvement suggests Doom views Loki's multiversal authority as a primary objective.

Thor Family Reunion Prospects

Fans anticipate a reunion between Loki and Thor in the upcoming film. The God of Thunder remains unaware that his brother survived the events of Infinity War.

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The current Loki is an alternate version from 2012 rather than the one Thor knew. Despite this divergence, audiences hope the narrative will finally bring the siblings together.

Upcoming Avengers Release

Tom Hiddleston is confirmed to return as Loki in Avengers Doomsday. Specific plot details remain confidential as production continues.

The teasers indicate significant conflict involving multiversal entities. Marvel Studios has not yet released a definitive release date for the blockbuster event.