Tom Hiddleston reveals Loki retains duplication and illusion abilities, confirming his presence beyond the Time Variance Authority and potential appearances across new Marvel Earths.

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed that his character Loki will appear in the new footage attached to Avengers: Doomsday. The actor addressed fan questions regarding how Loki can manifest outside the Time Variance Authority after holding the multiverse together.

Hiddleston explained that Loki still possesses his self-duplication powers and illusion projection abilities from earlier films. He described these as OG powers that allow the God of Mischief to create duplicates and manipulate visual perceptions for observers.

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This technical explanation clarifies how Loki appeared at Steve Rogers' home in the recent teaser scenes. By using these specific magical traits, the character can deceive people or create multiple versions of himself to interact with different timelines.

The confirmation positions Loki as one of the most powerful figures in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. His grasp of various timelines results in happy endings for many characters previously introduced in the series while he remains a watchful guardian.

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Fans had speculated about his role after Season Two ended with him sitting on a throne holding the multiverse. That final image was seen as an ultimate sacrifice, but Hiddleston's comments suggest he has active agency beyond that static position.

Marvel Studios fans now have evidence that Loki can traverse different worlds without being confined to the TVA. This expansion allows for crossover events and reunions that were previously thought impossible within the narrative framework.

The possibility of a reunion between Loki and Thor remains open following their unresolved relationship eight years ago. With Loki's confirmed mobility and power, a meeting between the brothers could finally take place in upcoming releases.

Speculation also exists regarding his potential interaction with Doctor Doom in the new film. Hiddleston's confirmation makes a confrontation or alliance with the villain plausible given the strength displayed in holding the multiverse.

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We are already seeing at least three different worlds including the main 616 MCU universe and Earth 828. It is possible Loki could appear on any of them since he seems capable of doing so across distinct realities.

These details add depth to the ongoing multiverse storyline by showing Loki's role is not just observational but active. His ability to manipulate reality ensures he remains a central figure in the narrative fabric moving forward.