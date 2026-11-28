Watch Tom Hardy's acclaimed gangster drama MobLand now on Paramount+. The Season 2 finale is available, making this the perfect time to binge the top-rated series.

The second season of the acclaimed crime drama MobLand has officially concluded its streaming run on Paramount+, marking a monumental moment for the series and its star Tom Hardy. The complete season, featuring twenty high-stakes episodes, landed on the platform as of Friday, November 20, 2026. This release coincides perfectly with the start of the global holiday weekend, positioning the show as the definitive binge-watching choice for millions of subscribers around the world.

As of late November 2026, MobLand stands as the number two most-watched series globally on Paramount+. It has maintained a position of sustained popularity throughout the entire fall season, demonstrating an enduring appeal that has captivated audiences across diverse markets. The show's consistent performance has established it as a cornerstone of the streaming giant's original content strategy during the peak viewing months.

Also read Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Set Amid Production Rumors

Tom Hardy delivers a career-defining performance as Harry Da Souza, the strategic fixer and enforcer for the powerful Harrigan crime family. Unlike traditional gangster narratives where the protagonist sits at the top of the hierarchy, Hardy portrays the crucial right-hand man tasked with maintaining order and executing the family's bidding. This unique vantage point allows the narrative to explore complex power dynamics from a central yet subservient perspective within the criminal structure.

The ensemble cast features legendary actors including Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of the organization, and Helen Mirren as Maeve, the fierce matriarch and wife of Conrad. Paddy Considine portrays Kevin, the eldest son who is deeply navigating the family business while dealing with internal pressures. Together, these performers create a rich tapestry of interpersonal conflict and loyalty that drives the emotional core of the series forward with unprecedented intensity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest season significantly raises the stakes by introducing Johnny Flynn as Frankie Cooper, a maniacal villain and fierce rival to the Harrigans. His arrival triggers a new and dangerous power structure within the family, forcing Harry Da Souza to navigate unprecedented threats from both within and outside the organization. The numerous showdowns between Hardy's character and Flynn's Cooper serve as the primary vehicle for the season's intense action and suspense.

This escalation in scale and violence distinguishes the second installment from its predecessor in every measurable way. The showrunners utilized an expanded budget and broader scope to deliver some of the highest-rated episodes in the program's history. Viewers are treated to a more expansive portrayal of gang warfare that extends beyond the local London streets into wider criminal territories, offering a gritty and immersive experience.

Critics have overwhelmingly praised the second season for its superior quality over the debut, with Screen Rant awarding the season a perfect 9 out of 10 stars. Reviewers describe the show as an electrifying triumph that pulls no punches, highlighting the exceptional writing, character development, and Hardy's nuanced portrayal as key factors in its massive success. The consensus among critics is that this season solidifies the show's status as a modern classic.

The massive success of the second season has already prompted the network to officially renew the show for a third season. This confirmation ensures that the story of the Harrigan family and Harry Da Souza will continue to unfold for viewers eager for more. Fans can look forward to more high-octane drama and strategic maneuvering as the conflict with new and old enemies intensifies in future installments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comparisons to elite genre peers such as The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire are frequent among critics and audiences alike, reflecting the show's prestige. Created by Ronan Bennett, who also developed the acclaimed series Top Boy, MobLand has established itself as a bona fide franchise in modern television. The combination of prestige acting and gritty storytelling sets a new standard for crime dramas on streaming platforms.

With all twenty episodes now available, the series offers a perfect opportunity for new and returning viewers to engage with the entire narrative arc. The show's ability to balance character-driven drama with high-stakes action has made it a standout title in the crowded streaming landscape. As the holiday weekend approaches, MobLand remains the most compelling reason for audiences to stay indoors and immerse themselves in the world of the Harrigans.