Tom Hardy's MobLand Exit Set to Cost Millions as Paramount+ Faces Re-Shooting

Tom Hardy's unexpected exit from the Guy Ritchie production MobLand is reportedly set to cost millions as Paramount+ bosses face re-shooting scenes.

Tom Hardy 's unexpected exit from the Guy Ritchie production MobLand is reportedly set to cost millions as Paramount+ bosses face re-shooting scenes. The British actor, 48, was fired from the production following a 'furious bust-up' with producers last week as they completed filming on series two.

Now producers must drastically change the second series finale, which is virtually complete, as Tom won't be returning to play gangster fixer Harry Da Souza alongside co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren.

'The role is pivotal to the story, so he can't just disappear in season three - there has to be some sort of explanation for his absence,' an insider told The Sun. 'That means they will have to alter the end of the second series, which has only just been made - and that will cost millions in extra time spent developing, filming and editing.

'It's not clear if Tom will even return to film any new scenes, or whether the producers are just going to have to be incredibly creative in tying up the second series. And then they've got to start thinking about the overwhelming prospect of delivering series three.

Tom Hardy's unexpected exit is reportedly set to cost millions as Paramount+ bosses face re-shooting scenes The British actor, 48, was fired from the Guy Ritchie production following a 'furious bust-up' with producers last week as they completed filming on series two. Producers must drastically change the second series finale, which is virtually complete, as Tom won't be returning to play gangster fixer Harry Da Souza alongside co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren.

Amid news of his dismissal, a source close to the MobLand project claimed Tom was late and had pushed to change lines during filming. He also apparently offered notes on the script without being asked. One source claimed that he was frustrated that the series was becoming more about his co-stars Helen and Pierce while tensions with producer Jez Butterworth apparently led to threats from Jez to quit himself.

Tom's dismissal from MobLand was first reported in The Puck newsletter, with claims reading: 'I'm told Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for season three.

' The report blamed 'clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the recent production of season two'. The Puck newsletter, written by former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni, claims producers could not continue to deal with Tom's alleged behaviour. Daily Mail has contacted Tom's representative for comment. MobLand became one of the biggest shows on Paramount+ when it debuted on the streaming service last year.

The future of the show is beyond doubt but who will now fill the vacuum left behind by Tom's untimely exit





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