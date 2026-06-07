Tom Hardy's MobLand Exit May Pave Way for Long‑Awaited Taboo Season Two

Hardy's removal from MobLand's third season sparks debate over his future, with industry insiders suggesting the actor could finally return to the acclaimed period thriller Taboo, a project he co‑created and for which he has long been in demand.

Tom Hardy 's abrupt exit from the hit series MobLand has set the entertainment press abuzz, prompting speculation about the actor's next move and the future of two of his most closely‑associated projects.

After a strong debut in season one, where Hardy's magnetic presence as Harry Da Souza helped propel the show into a much‑talked‑about modern gangster saga, the second season seemed to cement his role as a cornerstone of the series. Yet behind the scenes, sources say the relationship between the star and the production team deteriorated, culminating in Hardy's removal from the roster for the upcoming third season.

The dispute, reportedly rooted in creative disagreements and scheduling conflicts, has left producers scrambling for a replacement, with names such as Colin Farrell and Idris Elba being floated as possible successors. While the network has not issued an official statement, the buzz suggests that Hardy's departure may be final, leaving fans to wonder whether the actor will ever return to the gritty streets of MobLand.

The fallout from Hardy's departure could, however, open a door that has remained ajar for years: a revival of the 2017 period thriller Taboo. Co‑created and written by Hardy and his late father Chips Hardy, Taboo was initially hailed as a daring blend of historical drama, psychological thriller, and dark supernatural mythmaking.

After a critically acclaimed first season, the series was officially renewed in March 2017, and by late 2021 creator Steven Knight confirmed that six of the eight planned episodes for season two had already been scripted. Production was slated to begin in 2023, contingent on Hardy's availability, but his commitments to larger‑scale projects-including the demanding schedule of MobLand-appeared to stall the venture.

In interviews, Knight and producer Dean Baker both hinted that the project's machinery was still turning, yet no concrete updates have emerged since the end of 2023. With the MobLand saga now seemingly on pause, Hardy may finally have the bandwidth to return to the fog‑laden alleys of 19th‑century London and resume his role as the tormented businessman James Delaney, a character many argue offers a richer canvas for his acting range than the contemporary gangster archetype of Harry Da Souza.

Critics have long contrasted the two series, noting that while MobLand excels in glossy production values and a tightly plotted power‑play narrative, it often leans on familiar tropes of the modern crime‑thriller genre. By contrast, Taboo distinguishes itself through an atmospheric portrayal of a decaying London, interweaving supernatural undertones and moral ambiguity to craft a story that feels both historically grounded and unsettlingly otherworldly.

The series' willingness to explore uncomfortable themes-colonial legacy, personal ruin, and the corrosive nature of ambition-has earned it a reputation as a bold, if niche, offering. Many observers argue that a return to Taboo would not only allow Hardy to showcase his full dramatic palette but also revitalize a franchise that has languished in development limbo.

As the industry watches the ramifications of Hardy's MobLand exit, the possibility of a Taboo season two emerges as a potential career‑reset for the actor, positioning him back in a role that aligns with his artistic ambitions rather than the commercial demands of a procedural crime drama. Whether or not Hardy ultimately revisits the soot‑stained docks of Edwardian London, his departure from MobLand marks a pivotal moment that could reshape his trajectory and the landscape of high‑end television drama





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