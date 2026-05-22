Tom Hardy's Future in MobLand is 'Very Much in Limbo' After Clash with Producers

A new report suggests that Tom Hardy's future on the show MobLand is 'very much in limbo' after clashes with its producers. Despite multiple reports of Hardy's firing, THR states that the actor has indeed not been fired yet, but there are ongoing discussions about it happening.

throughout the day suggested the actor had been fired from the show following clashes with its producers. Now, a new update has shed some light on the situation. it appears that Hardy’s future on the show is ‘very much in limbo.

’ Despite multiple reports of Hardy’s firing, THR states that the actor has indeed not been fired yet, but there are ongoing discussions about it happening. The report reveals that one of the reasons why the decision hasn’t been made is that MobLand hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet. While a new season hasn’t been ordered, a writers’ room has been set up to develop story ideas. This suggests early intent by the streamer to continue the show.

Hardy reportedly clashed with Jez Butterworth, an executive producer, and individuals at David Glasser’s 101 Studios, who produce the show. The report notes that the show’s performance is strong enough to survive a renewal even without Hardy. To that end, MobLand Season 3 could persevere Hardy’s exit withrevealed that Hardy attempted to change dialogue, gave script notes, arrived late to set, and disliked the idea of the show turning into an ensemble.

MobLand follows Harry Da Souza, played by Hardy, who works for the Harrigan crime family, led by Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad and Helen Mirren’s Maeve. Besides Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren, the series also stars Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Teddie Allen, and Paddy Considine. With extensive knowledge of India’s games and film industries, Rahul also keeps up with global pop culture, with a particular interest in everything around the world of superheroes.

When not pondering about cinematic universes, Rahul likes tinkering with his PC to maximise his immersion in AAA games. Courteney Cox and David Harbour‘s new thriller movie may be closer to release. It is inspired by a popular true…Neon‘s highly rated 2025 sci-fi movie starring Will Ferrell and Natalie Portman has finally found a streaming home. Beginning today,…The Mandalorian and Grogu got a slow start at the box office.

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It suggests the…Following the news of Tom Hardy‘s dismissal, MobLand Season 3 must find his replacement. The show could survive if it…Guy Ritchie has given an update on the release date of MobLand Season 2, and the news is decidedly mixed





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Tom Hardy Mobland Clash With Producers Future On The Show Discussions About Firing Performance Of The Show Writers' Room Story Ideas Pierce Brosnan Helen Mirren Joanne Froggatt Lara Pulver Anson Boon Teddie Allen Paddy Considine James Bond 26 Apple TV Gordon Ramsay Michelin Madness Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars It: Welcome To Derry

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