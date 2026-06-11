Tom Hardy's B-Grade Disaster Film 'Flood' Released in the U.K.

Flood is a disaster film directed by Tom George and stars Tom Hardy as a character named Zak who attempts to survive a massive tidal surge in London. The movie follows the story of a torrential storm that causes the seas to rage, creating a gigantic tidal swell along England's coast, up the Thames, and into London. The fast-approaching waters threaten millions of lives as scientists and engineers work together to create a plan to protect the city.

Flood is a disaster film set in London , where Tom Hardy stars as a character named Zak who attempts to survive a massive tidal surge .

The movie follows the story of a torrential storm that causes the seas to rage, creating a gigantic tidal swell along England's coast, up the Thames, and into London. The fast-approaching waters threaten millions of lives as scientists and engineers work together to create a plan to protect the city. Critics and viewers alike offer mostly negative opinions on the movie, with some calling it a B-grade disaster flick and others enjoying it but criticizing the actors' performances. The movie also stars Robert Carlyle, Jessalyn Gilsig, and Tom Courtenay





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Tom Hardy Flood Disaster Film London Tidal Surge Theatrical Release Rotten Tomatoes Prime Video Action Drama Intense Cheesy One-Liners Dodgy CGI Man Versus Nature Everyday People Cataclysmic Weather Event Tagline Reviews

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