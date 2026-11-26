Tom Hardy is back filming MobLand season three on Paramount+ after months of uncertainty regarding his contract and clashes with producers.

Tom Hardy has officially returned to the set of the crime drama MobLand, ending months of speculation regarding his future on the series. The 49-year-old actor was seen looking visibly pleased as he resumed work on the Paramount+ production, signaling a resolution to the tensions that had previously threatened the show's third installment.

Hardy Confirms Return To MobLand Series

Tom Hardy is confirmed to reprise his role as street-smart fixer Harry Da Souza for the upcoming third season of MobLand. This announcement follows an apparent reversal in earlier reports that suggested the actor would not be returning due to a series of professional clashes with the production team. His presence on set dispels rumors that the gangster drama would proceed without its leading man.

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Behind The Scenes Tensions and Delays

The decision to continue with the third season came after significant production delays that pushed filming from the summer to the end of the year. These changes caused friction, with sources indicating that Hardy had been initially reluctant to return due to frustrations over the script and scheduling. The actor had reportedly weighed his options carefully, considering his desire to spend quality time with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley, 44, and their two children, aged 11 and seven.

Set Disputes and Caravan Controversy

Recent reports have highlighted unusual on-set behavior that contributed to the atmosphere of uncertainty surrounding the production. It was alleged that Hardy brought a dark green caravan to the London location, equipped with a wood burner that caused smoke issues for the crew. Insiders described the situation as causing a real stir, noting that the lingering fumes from the stove disrupted the studio environment and drew complaints from colleagues who found the request for a personal wood-burning heating system to be highly unconventional.

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Cast Dynamics and Professional Relations

Relations between Hardy and his co-stars have also been a subject of industry discussion in recent months. Reports suggested that longtime collaborator Dame Helen Mirren experienced increasing frustration with Hardy's punctuality during the filming of the second series. Despite these rumors, which included claims that Hardy was sometimes seen playing games on his phone or displaying irritability behind the scenes, the cast has publicly dismissed reports of strife. His absence from a recent cast dinner at Soho Mews House had fueled speculation, but his cheerful interaction with crew members on Tuesday suggests a shift in the working dynamic.

Current Production Status and Future Steps

As filming resumes, Hardy appeared in character attire, wearing a green wax jacket and blue jeans, with Harry Da Souza's black Aston Martin 4x4 visible on the lot. The return of the lead actor provides stability for the rest of the cast, including Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, who are eager to move forward with the next chapter of the series. The production team is now focused on completing the remaining episodes, aiming to deliver the long-awaited third season to viewers on Paramount+ once the delayed schedule is fully realized.