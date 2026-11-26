Tom Hardy is back on the MobLand set as Paramount+ confirms his return for the third series despite previous reports of clashes with producers and cast tensions.

The actor Tom Hardy has been spotted looking visibly delighted as he returned to the filming location for the third series of the crime drama MobLand. This development follows months of intense speculation and uncertainty regarding his continued participation in the Paramount+ series. Despite earlier reports suggesting he would depart after a series of conflicts, Hardy was seen engaging warmly with crew members on set.

Production Restart Confirms Actor Return

Paramount+ officially confirmed that the British star will continue his role as street-smart fixer Harry Da Souza in the upcoming installment. This announcement serves as a definitive U-turn from previous news cycles that claimed the actor had exited the project. The decision resolves a significant dilemma for the production team, which had struggled to plan storylines without their lead performer.

Also read Talkin' Jazz with Alema Harrington: Jazz locker room back Coach Hardy

Clashes Delayed Filming and Sparked Rumors

Speculation about Hardy leaving the show intensified when he missed a cast dinner at Soho Mews House held to mark the start of season three filming. His absence coincided with disputes over the shooting schedule, as production was pushed back from summer to the end of the year due to script delays. These logistical issues fueled rumors of a bust-up between the actor and the production executives.

Cast Tensions and On-Set Disputes

Previous reports indicated strained relationships within the cast, with claims that Dame Helen Mirren grew frustrated with Hardy's punctuality. Additional insider accounts suggested the actor was sometimes seen playing games on his phone during breaks. These tensions were further highlighted by reports of Hardy bringing a private caravan with a wood burner to the London studio, which created smoke complaints among colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personal Priorities and Family Time

Hardy had reportedly expressed a strong desire to take a break to spend time with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley, and their two children. The couple, who met on the set of a 2009 adaptation of Wuthering Heights, share a son aged 11 and a daughter aged seven. Sources indicate the actor was initially excited about the prospect of a lengthy hiatus to focus on his family life.

Current Status and Future Episodes

On Tuesday, Hardy appeared on the set wearing a green wax jacket and blue jeans, chatting happily with crew staff. His black Aston Martin 4x4, the vehicle used by his character, was also present at the location. The visible camaraderie suggests that the earlier conflicts have been resolved, allowing the production to move forward with the next season of the gangster drama.