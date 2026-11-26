Tom Hardy is back filming MobLand season 3 after rumors claimed he was fired for behavior issues. Co-star Helen Mirren defended him.

Actor Tom Hardy has officially returned to the production set of MobLand season 3, marking a significant shift after months of intense speculation regarding his future on the Paramount+ crime series. Recent visual evidence confirms the star is actively filming scenes as his character, Harry Da Souza, dispelling earlier narratives that suggested he had been removed from the cast.

Hardy Filming MobLand Season 3

This development marks the first time Hardy has been publicly pictured working on the series since widespread reports emerged claiming he had been fired by the production team. The return comes despite previous allegations of on-set conflicts and behavioral issues that had cast a shadow over the production. Visuals released by TMZ show the actor present on location, indicating that his involvement in the third season is continuing as planned. The footage captures Hardy engaging with the crew, suggesting a resolution to the public standoff regarding his employment status.

Also read Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Set After Production U-Turn

Controversy Over On-Set Behavior

The speculation surrounding Hardy's status originated from reports detailing significant disputes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser. Insiders previously claimed that the actor was frequently late to set, which caused delays and kept his co-stars waiting for extended periods. There were also allegations that Hardy spent hours isolated in his trailer between takes, further disrupting the workflow of the crew and other cast members.

Mirren Defends Hardy Amidst Claims

Co-star Helen Mirren stepped in to defend Hardy against the backlash generated by these on-set conduct reports. Despite the controversy, Mirren publicly supported the actor, countering the negative narratives that had circulated in the media. Hardy appeared to be in good spirits behind the scenes of Guy Ritchie's production, suggesting that he remains committed to his role despite the internal pressures.

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Impact on Paramount+ Crime Series

The resolution of these rumors ensures that MobLand season 3 will proceed with Hardy as a central figure in the storyline. His character, Harry Da Souza, remains integral to the plot, and his presence is crucial for the completion of the upcoming season. The return of Hardy signals stability for the show as it moves forward with filming.

Next Steps in Production

With Hardy back on set, the production team can now focus on completing the remaining scenes for the third season. The presence of the lead actor allows for the continuation of principal photography without further disruption from casting uncertainties. Fans of the series can now anticipate the continuation of the story with Hardy fully engaged in the filming process. The immediate future for MobLand involves the execution of the script as Hardy works alongside Mirren and the rest of the cast.