As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, the actor appeared in good spirits while returning to the London-based set on Tuesday.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Hardy — who portrays Harry Da Souza, a street-smart, calm and fiercely loyal fixer in the hit Paramount + crime series — was seen walking around the set in London for his first day of filming.

Tom Hardy was photographed filming scenes for Season 3 of “MobLand” in London on Tuesday following reports of alleged on-set friction with producers and co-stars. The “Venom” star, 49, appeared to be in high spirits as he laughed and joked around with crew members. Puck News reported that the Marvel star was consistently late to production during Season 2, gave frequent script notes, changed dialogue and was upset about the ensemble cast.

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“She is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn’t like, along with his lateness. ”Reports surfaced that Hardy was fired from the show due to his constant tardiness and more.