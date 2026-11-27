Tom Hardy has become the betting favorite to play the next James Bond antagonist with odds of 3/1, surpassing Cillian Murphy and Idris Elba following Robert Pattinson's casting announcement.

Tom Hardy is currently the leading favorite to portray the next James Bond villain, despite recent reports of on-set conflicts and diva behavior during the production of MobLand. The 49-year-old actor is considered the first choice for the antagonist role opposite the newly appointed 007, Robert Pattinson. This development has shifted the betting landscape, positioning Hardy as the top contender for the iconic villain position in the upcoming film franchise.

Betting Odds Shift in Favor of Tom Hardy

According to Coral bookmakers, Tom Hardy holds the shortest odds at 3/1 to be named as the Bond antagonist. His standing has improved significantly from 8/1, driven by a flurry of customer support for his candidacy. John Hill, a spokesperson for the betting site, noted that punters view Hardy as having all the makings of a perfect Bond villain, citing his Hollywood hardman persona.

Also read Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Set After Production U-Turn

This surge in popularity comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the casting of the next James Bond. Robert Pattinson, 40, was officially announced as the new 007 on Monday after fending off competition from Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden. The announcement marked a defining moment for Amazon MGM Studios, with Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video, praising Pattinson's magnetic screen presence and quiet intensity.

Production Controversies and Past Villain Roles

Reports indicate that Tom Hardy nearly did not return for the third series of the gangster drama MobLand following a series of clashes with producers. He reportedly irked co-stars by bringing his own caravan complete with a log burner, which prompted complaints about fumes and a lingering smell. A U-turn eventually brought him back to the set, but the drama has not deterred casting directors from considering him for major villain roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hardy is no stranger to nefarious parts on screen, having previously opted for villainous roles in The Dark Knight Rises and The Revenant. His experience in portraying complex antagonists makes him a compelling candidate for the Bond franchise, which requires a charismatic and intimidating adversary for 007. The studio is looking for an actor who can match the intensity of the lead role while bringing a unique edge to the character.

Competing Candidates and Fan Predictions

While Tom Hardy has taken the lead in betting markets, other prominent actors remain strong contenders for the role. Cillian Murphy, 50, was previously the fan favorite according to the prediction app Kalshi, with a 29 percent chance of landing the part. Barry Keoghan, 34, and Idris Elba, 54, followed closely behind with 23 percent and 19 percent respectively, according to the same platform.

Additional actors listed on the Kalshi platform include Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, and Oscar Isaac. The competition remains stiff, with fans and experts divided on who would best embody the classic Bond villain. Idris Elba has long been a popular choice among fans, while Cillian Murphy's recent acclaim adds weight to his candidacy. The final decision will likely hinge on the creative vision of director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

Next Steps and Production Timeline

Work is due to begin on Robert Pattinson's first outing as James Bond in the new year, leaving little time to finalize the rest of the cast. Final auditions took place last month at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, as the studio rushed to complete the ensemble. Robert Pattinson expressed his gratitude in a statement to Variety, calling the role a dream come true and praising the world-class creative team in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No official announcement has been made by Amazon MGM Studios regarding the antagonist, but the studio remains confident in its selection process. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, the team aims to usher in a new era of Bond. The casting of the villain will be a critical component in setting the tone for the next chapter in the 007 legacy.