Tom Hardy 'fired' from Paramount+ series MobLand: Clash with producers and health issues

Insiders claim that Tom Hardy has been 'fired' from the Paramount+ series MobLand after clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser.

Tom Hardy has been 'fired from hit Paramount+ series MobLand', insiders claim. The 48-year-old actor is reportedly not returning for the upcoming third season following clashes with producers on set.

The Puck newsletter reported that Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for season three after his clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the recent production of season two. It was previously claimed Tom was set to take a sabbatical after filming finished on MobLand, due to 'needing to have a rest' The gritty series follows powerful London crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, played by Pierce and Helen as they battle a rival syndicate threatening their empire





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Tom Hardy Mobland Paramount+ Series Fired Clashes With Producers

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