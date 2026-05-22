Tom Hardy Fired from Paramount+ Series MobLand After Clashes with Producers

Tom Hardy has been fired from the hit Paramount+ series MobLand due to his alleged behavior on set. Insiders claim Hardy clashed with producers, including Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, and was often late to work. Hardy had previously admitted to being in over his head while filming Mad Max: Fury Road and had apologized for his behavior.

Tom Hardy has been fired from the hit Paramount+ series MobLand, it was claimed today. The 48-year-old British actor, who plays the role of fixer Harry Da Souza alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, is reportedly not returning for the upcoming third season.

Insiders claim Batman star Hardy was involved in a series of clashes with producers on set. He was also accused of repeatedly arriving late for work - a trait that is said to have sparked shouting matches with Charlize Theron when they filmed Mad Max: Fury Road. His behaviour left Ms Theron 'scared s***tless', it was later claimed. A source close to the MobLand project has claimed that Hardy was late and had pushed to change some lines during filming.

He also apparently offered notes on the script without being asked. One source claimed that he was frustrated that the series was becoming more about his co-stars Mirren and Brosnan. And tensions with producer Jez Butterworth apparently led to threats from Mr Butterworth to quit himself. The Puck newsletter said: 'I'm told Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for season three'.

Tom Hardy has been 'fired from hit Paramount+ series MobLand', insiders claim Hardy clashed with Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max - Fury Road in 2015 - over lateness and a source has claimed tardiness remains an issue for Tom The report also blamed 'clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the recent production of season two.

' The Puck newsletter, written by former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni, claims producers could not continue to deal with Tom's alleged behaviour. It is not the first Tom has been involved in tensions on set. There were apparently rows while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, in which he fought with his co-star Charlize Theron. Reports at the time claimes the actors were involved in screaming rows over his lateness.

The gritty series follows powerful London crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, played by Pierce and Helen as they battle a rival syndicate threatening their empire. Puck News reported Paramount and Tom declined to comment when approached. Daily Mail has contacted Tom's representatives for comment. It was previously claimed Tom was set to take a sabbatical after filming finished on MobLand, due to 'needing to have a rest'.

He told Esquire UK: 'I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back. I've got sciatica as well. And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis?

'Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well.

It's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better'. In 2022 Tom responded to reports that Charlize felt threatened by his behaviour on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. The pair worked together on the movie but had such an explosive relationship on set that they were often involved in intense shouting matches, with Charlize calling Tom a 'f***ing c***' after he made her wait on set for hours.

While filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, in which he fought with his co-star Charlize Theron , even engaging in a screaming row over his lateness. He later admitted that he was not ready for the role and she deserved better Charlize also had a female producer be with her at all times as 'protection' as she was 'scared s***less' by 'aggressive' Tom, according to New York Times columnist Kyle Buchanan's book.

Addressing the tension Hardy had admitted to Buchanan: 'In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times.

'What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. 'That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.





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