Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand: Conflicts with Producers and Co-Star Charlize Theron

British actor Tom Hardy was reportedly fired from the hit Paramount+ series MobLand after two seasons. He is not returning for the upcoming third season due to conflicts with producers on set and his behavior, which included arriving late and interrupting the filming process with changes in his lines.

Tom Hardy has been fired from the hit Paramount+ series MobLand after two seasons. The 48-year-old British actor reportedly is not returning for the upcoming third season due to conflicts with producers on set.

He was accused of arriving late and interrupting the filming process with changes in his lines. Additionally, his behavior towards co-star Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road was reportedly aggressive, causing Theron to call Hardy names. His behavior left Theron 'scared s**tless' and led the actress to seek 'protection' from a female producer during filming





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Tom Hardy Mobland Fired Paramount+ Series Curledup Charlize Theron Mad Max: Fury Road Lateness Noted Infighting Jeff Meetings

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